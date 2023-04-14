Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1dwNmgwaXhpWno0P3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

HawgBeat continues its partnership with BetSaracen, the official mobile sports wagering platform of the Saracen Casino Resort. We provide an easy guide for all of the lines, player props and specials featured on the BetSaracen app for Arkansas Razorback baseball games. The No. 5 Diamond Hogs are set to for a 7 p.m. CT first pitch against the No. 16 Tennessee Volunteers at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville, and there are plenty of options for bettors. Here is a full breakdown, plus details on how to watch or listen to the game:

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)

How to watch/listen

Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (26-7, 8-4) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (23-10, 5-7) When: 7 p.m. CT Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday Where: Baum-Walker Stadium — Fayetteville, Arkansas Stream/Online: SEC Network, SEC Network+, SEC Network+ (Dave Neal & Kyle Peterson on Friday), (Brett Dolan & Troy Eklund on Saturday and Sunday) Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson & Bubba Carpenter)

Pregame Reading

ML/RUNLINE/TOTALS:

*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*

Money Line:

Arkansas: -140 Tennessee: +110

Runline/Total Runs:

Arkansas: -1.5 runs (+135) Tennessee: +1.5 runs (-170)

Total Runs: Over 10.5 (-125) Under 10.5 (-105)

SPECIALS

Double R Prop Specials ~ Hunter Hollan to "get" over 2.5 earned runs and over 5.5 strikeouts (+350) ~ Jace Bohrofen to get over 1.5 hits, over 0.5 RBIs and over 0.5 runs (+350) ~ Kendall Diggs to get over 0.5 runs, over 0.5 hits and over 0.5 RBIs (+450) ~ Tavian Josenberger to get over 1.5 hits, over 0.5 runs and over 0.5 RBIs (+600) ~ Parker Rowland to get over 0.5 hits, over 0.5 runs and over 0.5 RBIs (+750) ~ Harold Coll to get over 0.5 runs, over 0.5 RBIs and over 0.5 home runs (+900) ~ Brady Slavens to get over 0.5 home runs, over 0.5 runs and over 0.5 RBIs (+1000) ~ Peyton Stovall to get over 0.5 hits, over 0.5 home runs and over 0.5 RBIs (+1100) ~ Caleb Cali to get over 0.5 home runs, over 0.5 RBIs and over 0.5 runs (+1200) Arkansas Specials ~ Tony Vitello to be ejected from the game (+100) ~ Dave Van Horn to be ejected from the game (+300)

HAWGBEAT'S PICKS

Each story, HawgBeat will list a few picks that look favorable based on trends and statistics throughout the season.

Kendall Diggs over 0.5 runs, over 0.5 hits, over 0.5 RBIs (+450)

Diggs' batting average of .343 is the third best of any Diamond Hog this season. His 30 runs scored ranks fourth on the team and his 37 RBIs are the second most behind Jared Wegner. The sophomore designated hitter leads the Razorbacks with 14 RBIs in SEC play and his .451 on-base percentage is the second best of any Arkansas player. I list all of that to say, if you want to bet on a player that has a good shot at getting one hit, scoring one run and driving in one run, Diggs is a solid option at +450.



Caleb Cali to get over 0.5 home runs, over 0.5 RBIs and over 0.5 runs (+1200)

Let's clear this up: you're betting on Caleb Cali to hit a home run here. He's done so three times in SEC play, which is the second most of any Arkansas player (behind Jared Wegner, 4). Cali has homered in each of the past two SEC series, including twice last weekend against Ole Miss. This is as good of a bet as any of the Double R props offered, in my opinion.

Parlay Arkansas ML and LSU ML (+140)