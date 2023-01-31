HawgBeat continues its weekly partnership with BetSaracen, the official mobile sports wagering platform of the Saracen Casino Resort. Each week, we provide an easy guide for all of the lines, player props and specials featured on the BetSaracen app for one of the week's Arkansas Razorback basketball games. The Hogs are set to tip off against Texas A&M Aggies at 6 p.m. CT Tuesday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, and there are plenty of options for bettors. Here is a full breakdown:

ML/SPREAD/TOTALS:

Money Line:

Arkansas: -200 Texas A&M: +170

Spread:

Arkansas: -4.5 (-110) Texas A&M: +4.5 (-110)

Totals

Total Points: Over 138.5 (-110) Under 138.5 (-110) Arkansas Team Total: Over 71.5 (-110) Under 71.5 (-120) Texas A&M Team Total Over 67.5 (-110) Under 67.5 (-120)

PLAYER PROPS

Points ~ Ricky Council IV OVER 15.5 points (-120) ~ Ricky Council IV UNDER 15.5 points (-110) ~ Anthony Black OVER 12.5 points (-120) ~ Anthony Black UNDER 12.5 points (-110) ~ Davonte Davis OVER 12.5 points (-120) ~ Davonte Davis UNDER 12.5 points (-110) Assists ~ Anthony Black OVER 4.5 assists (+100) ~ Anthony Black UNDER 4.5 assists (-135) ~ Davonte Davis OVER 3.5 assists (+110) ~ Davonte Davis UNDER 3.5 assists (-145) ~ Ricky Council IV OVER 2.5 assists (+145) ~ Ricky Council IV UNDER 2.5 assists (-195) Rebounds ~ Makhi Mitchell OVER 6.5 rebounds (-105) ~ Makhi Mitchell UNDER 6.5 rebounds (-130) ~ Anthony Black OVER 5.5 rebounds (-105) ~ Anthony Black UNDER 5.5 rebounds (-125) ~ Davonte Davis OVER 3.5 rebounds (-170) ~ Davonte Davis UNDER 3.5 rebounds (+130) ~ Ricky Council IV OVER 2.5 rebounds (-150) ~ Ricky Council IV UNDER 2.5 rebounds (+115)

SPECIALS

~ Arkansas to win, Davonte Davis 15+ points and Anthony Black 5+ points (+550) ~ Arkansas -3.5, 138.5+ points, and Ricky Council IV 3+ rebounds (+600) ~ Both teams to score 30+ points in the first half, Davonte Davis 5+ rebounds and Anthony Black 5+ rebounds (+850) ~ Arkansas 72+ points, Anthony Black 20+ points and 6+ rebounds (+1400) ~ Davonte Davis, Anthony Black and Ricky Council IV all to have 15+ points (+1400) ~ Makhi Mitchell 7+ rebounds, Davonte Davis 5+ assists and Ricky Council IV 20+ points (+2000)

HAWGBEAT'S PICKS (7-14 for basketball)

Each week, HawgBeat will list a few picks that look favorable based on trends and statistics throughout the season.

Arkansas -5.5 (+105)

I know, I know...Texas A&M has won nine of its last 10 and it is 7-1 in conference play. Only two of those wins came against teams with winning records in conference play, and one was a 54-52 nail-biter against Florida at home. The Aggies had a rough trip over to Fayetteville, even having to reportedly bus from Wichita, Kansas, to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where they stayed last night. In its three home conference wins, Arkansas has won by an average of just under 13 points per game. The Hogs should be out for blood after giving everything they had in a 3-point loss at Baylor on Saturday.

Davonte Davis OVER 12.5 points (-120)