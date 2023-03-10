HawgBeat continues its weekly partnership with BetSaracen, the official mobile sports wagering platform of the Saracen Casino Resort. Each week, we provide an easy guide for all of the lines, player props and specials featured on the BetSaracen app for one of the week's Arkansas Razorback basketball games. The Hogs are set to tip off against the Texas A&M Aggies at 6 p.m. CT Friday inside Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, and there are plenty of options for bettors. Here is a full breakdown, plus details on how to watch or listen to the game:

How to watch/listen

Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (20-12) vs No. 18 Texas A&M Aggies (23-8) When: Friday, March 10 at 6 p.m. CT Where: Nashville, Tenn. – Bridgestone Arena (18,500) Television: SEC Network Stream/Online: WATCH ESPN Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman) Gameday Info and How to Listen Online/Mobile: Razorback Gameday App

Pregame Reading

ML/SPREAD/TOTALS:

Money Line:

Arkansas: -105 Texas A&M: -115

Spread:

Arkansas: +1.5(-115) Texas A&M: -1.5 (-105)

Totals

Total Points: Over 137.5 (-110) Under 137.5 (-110) Tennessee Team Total: Over 68.5 (-125) Under 68.5 (-105) Arkansas Team Total Over 68.5 (-115) Under 68.5 (-115)

PLAYER PROPS

Points ~ Nick Smith Jr. OVER 15.5 points (-120) ~ Nick Smith Jr. UNDER 15.5 points (-110) ~ Anthony Black OVER 12.5 points (-125) ~ Anthony Black UNDER 12.5 points (-110) ~ Ricky Council IV OVER 13.5 points (-130) ~ Ricky Council IV UNDER 13.5 points (+100) ~ Davonte Davis OVER 10.5 points (-105) ~ Davonte Davis UNDER 10.5 points (-125) Assists ~ Anthony Black OVER 4.5 assists (+110) ~ Anthony Black UNDER 4.5 assists (-145) ~ Davonte Davis OVER 2.5 assists (-115) ~ Davonte Davis UNDER 2.5 assists (-115) ~ Nick Smith Jr. OVER 2.5 assists (+130) ~ Nick Smith Jr. UNDER 2.5 assists (-170) ~ Ricky Council IV OVER 1.5 assists (-200) ~ Ricky Council IV UNDER 1.5 assists (+150) Threes Made ~ Nick Smith Jr. OVER 2.5 threes made (+110) ~ Nick Smith Jr. UNDER 2.5 threes made (-145) ~ Davonte Davis OVER 2.5 threes made (+145) ~ Davonte Davis UNDER 2.5 threes made (-195) ~ Ricky Council IV OVER 1.5 threes made (+160) ~ Ricky Council IV UNDER 1.5 threes made (-220) ~ Anthony Black OVER 0.5 threes made (-150) ~ Anthony Black UNDER 0.5 threes made (+110) Rebounds ~ Anthony Black OVER 4.5 rebounds (-135) ~ Anthony Black UNDER 4.5 rebounds (+105) ~ Davonte Davis OVER 4.5 rebounds (+100) ~ Davonte Davis UNDER 4.5 rebounds (-130) ~ Ricky Council IV OVER 3.5 rebounds (-135) ~ Ricky Council IV UNDER 3.5 rebounds (+105) ~ Nick Smith Jr. OVER 2.5 rebounds (+105) ~ Nick Smith Jr. UNDER 2.5 rebounds (-140)

SPECIALS

~ Nick Smith Jr. over 2.5 threes made, over 14.5 points, over 2.5 assists, and over 2.5 steals (+650) ~ Anthony Black over 1.5 threes made, over 5.5 rebounds, over 5.5 assists and over 4.5 turnovers (+700) ~ Kamani Johnson over 4.5 points, over 3.5 rebounds and over 1.5 blocks (+750) ~ Makhi and Makhel Mitchell combined over 12.5 points, over 7.5 rebounds and over 2.5 blocks (+850) ~ Ricky Council IV over 1.5 threes made, over 3.5 rebounds and over 2.5 steals (+900) ~ Jordan Walsh over 4.5 field goals made, over 2.5 offensive rebounds and over 1.5 blocks ~ Anthony Black, Nick Smith Jr. and Davonte Davis over 13.5 points each (+1100)

HAWGBEAT'S PICKS (13-19 for basketball)

Anthony Black OVER 12.5 points

The five-star freshman just seems to shine when the lights are bright. The college basketball world became aware of Black when he scored 26 points in back-to-back games at the Maui Invitational back in November. He showed signs of that potential in Thursday's win over Auburn by scoring 19 points and recording six rebounds, six assists and two steals. Black has averaged 13.5 points in 19 SEC games and if Arkansas has a shot at beating the Aggies, he will need to show up offensively.

Makhi and Makhel Mitchell combined over 12.5 points, over 7.5 rebounds and over 2.5 blocks (+850)