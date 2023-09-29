HawgBeat continues its weekly partnership with BetSaracen, the official mobile sports wagering platform of the Saracen Casino Resort. Each Friday, we provide an easy guide for all of the lines, player props and specials featured on the BetSaracen app for that week's Arkansas Razorback football game. This weekend, the Hogs will face off against the Texas A&M Aggies at 11:00 a.m. CT Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network and streamed on the ESPN app, and there is no shortage of options for bettors. Here is a full breakdown:

ML/SPREAD/TOTALS:

Money Line:

Arkansas: +185 Texas A&M: -210

Spread:

Arkansas: +3.5, -115 Texas A&M: -3.5, -105

Totals

Total Points: O/U 53.5 (-110) Team Totals: Arkansas O/U 23.5 (-110) Texas A&M O/U 29.5 (-115)

NCAAF Hogs Boost

Arkansas +4.5 & OVER 53.5 total points: +275

Double R Props

- Luke Hasz OVER 59.5 receiving yards and OVER 0.5 receiving TDs: +150 - Andrew Armstrong OVER 64.5 receiving yards and OVER 0.5 receiving TDs: +200 - Dwight McGlothern OVER 2.5 total tackles and OVER 0.5 INTs: +200 - Jaheim Thomas OVER 9.5 total tackles and OVER 0.5 sacks: +230 - KJ Jefferson OVER 279.5 passing yards and OVER 1.5 passing TDs: +250 - Rocket Sanders OVER 39.5 rushing yards and OVER 0.5 rushing TDs: +200 - Isaac TeSlaa OVER 44.5 receiving yards and OVER 0.5 receiving TDs: +325 - KJ Jefferson OVER 49.5 rushing yards and OVER 0.5 rushing TDs: +300 - Rashod Dubinion OVER 74.5 rushing yards and OVER 0.5 rushing TDs: +350 - Cam Little OVER 1.5 FGs and OVER 3.5 extra points: +400 - Chris Paul Jr. OVER 7.5 total tackles and OVER 0.5 sacks: +400

HAWGBEAT'S PICKS

Each week, HawgBeat will list a few picks that look favorable based on trends and statistics throughout the season.

Parlay KJ Jefferson OVER 221.5 passing yards and OVER 36.5 rushing yards (+250)

Through the first four games of the season, Jefferson has hit this passing total three times and the rushing total twice. He's carried the ball 42 times in his last three games, so the opportunity is there for the rushing total to hit again. As for the passing, some may be concerned about Jefferson's ability to tear up an Aggies' secondary that only allows 109.8 yards per game. However, it's important to see who they did that against. New Mexico, Louisiana Monroe and an Auburn team still trying to find an offensive identity under Hugh Freeze isn't exactly murderer's row. In their lone game against good competition, the Aggies allowed 374 passing yards to Miami's Tyler Van Dyke. With Luke Hasz' emergence in the passing game and head coach Sam Pittman hinting that home-run threat Isaiah Sategna may have some designed plays at wide receiver this week, Jefferson will have plenty of chances of hitting the passing total.

Jaheim Thomas OVER 9.5 total tackles and OVER 0.5 sacks (+230)