Arkansas vs Texas A&M: BetSaracen lines, staff picks
This weekend, the Hogs will face off against the Texas A&M Aggies at 11:00 a.m. CT Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network and streamed on the ESPN app, and there is no shortage of options for bettors.
Here is a full breakdown:
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN
Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
Kickoff: 11:00 a.m. CT
TV: Live on SEC Network and streaming on ESPN app
Radio: Learfield IMG College Razorbacks Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Quinn Grovey)
HEADLINES
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
ML/SPREAD/TOTALS:
Money Line:
Arkansas: +185
Texas A&M: -210
Spread:
Arkansas: +3.5, -115
Texas A&M: -3.5, -105
Totals
Total Points:
O/U 53.5 (-110)
Team Totals:
Arkansas O/U 23.5 (-110)
Texas A&M O/U 29.5 (-115)
NCAAF Hogs Boost
Arkansas +4.5 & OVER 53.5 total points: +275
Double R Props
- Luke Hasz OVER 59.5 receiving yards and OVER 0.5 receiving TDs: +150
- Andrew Armstrong OVER 64.5 receiving yards and OVER 0.5 receiving TDs: +200
- Dwight McGlothern OVER 2.5 total tackles and OVER 0.5 INTs: +200
- Jaheim Thomas OVER 9.5 total tackles and OVER 0.5 sacks: +230
- KJ Jefferson OVER 279.5 passing yards and OVER 1.5 passing TDs: +250
- Rocket Sanders OVER 39.5 rushing yards and OVER 0.5 rushing TDs: +200
- Isaac TeSlaa OVER 44.5 receiving yards and OVER 0.5 receiving TDs: +325
- KJ Jefferson OVER 49.5 rushing yards and OVER 0.5 rushing TDs: +300
- Rashod Dubinion OVER 74.5 rushing yards and OVER 0.5 rushing TDs: +350
- Cam Little OVER 1.5 FGs and OVER 3.5 extra points: +400
- Chris Paul Jr. OVER 7.5 total tackles and OVER 0.5 sacks: +400
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
HAWGBEAT'S PICKS
Parlay KJ Jefferson OVER 221.5 passing yards and OVER 36.5 rushing yards (+250)
Through the first four games of the season, Jefferson has hit this passing total three times and the rushing total twice. He's carried the ball 42 times in his last three games, so the opportunity is there for the rushing total to hit again.
As for the passing, some may be concerned about Jefferson's ability to tear up an Aggies' secondary that only allows 109.8 yards per game. However, it's important to see who they did that against. New Mexico, Louisiana Monroe and an Auburn team still trying to find an offensive identity under Hugh Freeze isn't exactly murderer's row. In their lone game against good competition, the Aggies allowed 374 passing yards to Miami's Tyler Van Dyke.
With Luke Hasz' emergence in the passing game and head coach Sam Pittman hinting that home-run threat Isaiah Sategna may have some designed plays at wide receiver this week, Jefferson will have plenty of chances of hitting the passing total.
Jaheim Thomas OVER 9.5 total tackles and OVER 0.5 sacks (+230)
Thomas has made eight, 12, 10 and 13 total tackles in each of his first four games to start the season, respectively. Having another double-digit performance is very likely to be in the cards for the Razorback linebacker.
After not registering a sack against Western Carolina, Thomas made 1.5 versus Kent State, one against BYU and 0.5 at LSU. A major key for the Hogs will be getting to Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson, who will be starting in place of the injured Connor Weigman. Defensive coordinator Travis Williams will likely rush his linebackers a fair amount, so Thomas will get his opportunities for a sack.