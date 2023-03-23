Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL0dUem5jRy1yVGRNP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

HawgBeat continues its weekly partnership with BetSaracen, the official mobile sports wagering platform of the Saracen Casino Resort. Each week, we provide an easy guide for all of the lines, player props and specials featured on the BetSaracen app for one of the week's Arkansas Razorback basketball games. The Hogs are set to tip off against the UConn Huskies at 6:15 p.m. CT Thursday inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and there are plenty of options for bettors. Here is a full breakdown, plus details on how to watch or listen to the game:

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)

How to watch/listen

Pregame Reading

ML/SPREAD/TOTALS:

*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*

Money Line:

Arkansas: +160 UConn: -190

Spread:

Arkansas: +4.5(-110) UConn: -4.5 (-110)

Totals

Total Points: Over 140.5 (-110) Under 140.5 (-110) UConn Team Total: Over 72.5 (-110) Under 72.5 (-120) Arkansas Team Total Over 68.5 (-105) Under 68.5 (-125)

(Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)

PLAYER PROPS

Points ~ Ricky Council IV OVER 15.5 points (-115) ~ Ricky Council IV UNDER 15.5 points (-115) ~ Nick Smith Jr. OVER 12.5 points (-130) ~ Nick Smith Jr. UNDER 12.5 points (+100) ~ Davonte Davis OVER 10.5 points (-135) ~ Davonte Davis UNDER 10.5 points (+100) Assists ~ Nick Smith Jr. OVER 1.5 assists (-105) ~ Nick Smith Jr. UNDER 1.5 assists (-125) ~ Davonte Davis OVER 1.5 assists (-155) ~ Davonte Davis UNDER 1.5 assists (+115) ~ Ricky Council IV OVER 1.5 assists (+1-5) ~ Ricky Council IV UNDER 1.5 assists (-140) Threes Made ~ Nick Smith Jr. OVER 1.5 threes made (+130) ~ Nick Smith Jr. UNDER 1.5 threes made (-175) ~ Davonte Davis OVER 1.5 threes made (+125) ~ Davonte Davis UNDER 1.5 threes made (-170) ~ Ricky Council IV OVER 0.5 threes made (-210) ~ Ricky Council IV UNDER 0.5 threes made (+155) Rebounds ~ Davonte Davis OVER 4.5 rebounds (-120) ~ Davonte Davis UNDER 4.5 rebounds (-110) ~ Ricky Council IV OVER 3.5 rebounds (-165) ~ Ricky Council IV UNDER 3.5 rebounds (+125)

(UConn player props are also available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)

SPECIALS

~ Anthony Black, Davonte Davis, Nick Smith Jr. 10+ assists combined (+300) ~ Kamani Johnson, Jordan Walsh, Makhi Mitchell 20+ rebounds combined (+300) ~ Arkansas +4.5, over 140.5 total points and UConn under 72.5 points (+550) ~ Game to go to overtime (+1000) ~ Both teams to score 40+ points in the first half (+1500) ~ Arkansas to win both halves and Ricky Council IV 20+ points (+1600) ~ Arkansas to win, Jordan Walsh and Makhi Mitchell 10+ points each (+2250) ~ Arkansas to win and both teams to score 80+ points (+4000) More Arkansas specials are available on the BetSaracen app Double R Prop Specials ~ Nick Smith Jr. over 11.5 points, over 0.5 threes made and over 1.5 rebounds (-125) ~ Ricky Council and Davonte Davis over 24.5 points and over 2.5 threes made combined (+175) ~ Davonte Davis over 11.5 points, over 1.5 assists and over 3.5 rebounds (+350) ~ Anthony Black over 10.5 points, over 3.5 assists and over 2.5 turnovers (+450) ~ Ricky Council over 14.5 points, over 3.5 rebounds and over 4.5 free throws made (+475) ~ Anthony Black, Ricky Council and Davonte Davis over 34.5 points and over 3.5 threes made combined (+650) ~ Jalen Graham and Kamani Johnson over 7.5 points, over 5.5 rebounds and over 0.5 blocks combined (+2250) ~ Mitchell twins over 11.5 points, over 8.5 rebounds and over 1.5 blocks (+2500)

HAWGBEAT'S PICKS (14-22 for basketball)

Each week, HawgBeat will list a few picks that look favorable based on trends and statistics throughout the season.

Davonte Davis over 10.5 points and over 4.5 rebounds parlay (+200)

Arkansas is going to have to need a big game from Davis once again on Thursday. He scored 16 in the first round against Illinois and 25 in the second round upset over Kansas, so it's clear that he's going to be an offensive go-to even if Nick Smith Jr. shows up. As far as rebounds go, it is going to be all hands on deck against a really good rebounding team in UConn. Davis brought down six boards against the Illini and eight against the Jayhawks, so I see him hitting the mark of at least five against the Huskies.

Anthony Black, Ricky Council and Davonte Davis over 34.5 points and over 3.5 threes made combined (+650)