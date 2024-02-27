Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt: TV details, key players, BetSaracen odds
The Arkansas Razorbacks (14-13, 5-9 SEC) are looking to extend their winning streak to three as they prepare to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores (7-20, 2-12 SEC) on Tuesday inside Bud Walton Arena.
Led by fifth-year head coach Jerry Stackhouse, the Commodores has lost three straight games to Tennessee, Georgia and Florida. Arkansas is 29-14 all-time against Vanderbilt, which includes a 7-3 mark in the two programs' last 10 games.
"Vanderbilt, two guards — (Ezra) Manjon’s is really good, Lawrence is a guy that can really score the ball and has got good length," head coach Eric Musselman on Saturday. "Transfer from Notre Dame has done a good job for them. Like I said, I’ll really dive into their… I watched the Florida game just now before I came in here and before I did radio. But I’ve got a lot of time with no distractions."
Leading the Commodores is senior guard Ezra Manjon. The 6-foot, 170-pound California native is averaging 13.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Stopping Manjon is pivotal for the Hogs to continue their winning streak.
"It feels good," guard Davonte Davis said on Saturday. "It always feels good to be on a winning streak. Like I said, me being able to be with this team and being able to contribute to help sweep two teams in a row is amazing."
KenPom ranks Vanderbilt 202nd overall nationally and the Commodores are also 347th in effective field goal percentage (45.0) through 27 games.
Here's details on how to watch/listen, betting lines courtesy of BetSaracen and HawgBeat's pick:
--------------
How to Watch/Listen
Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (14-13, 5-9 SEC) vs Vanderbilt Commodores (7-20, 2-12 SEC)
When: Tuesday – Feb. 27 – 8:00 pm (CT)
Where: Fayetteville, Ark. • Bud Walton Arena – Nolan Richardson Court (19,200)
TV/Stream: SEC Network/Watch ESPN (Dave Neal and Jon Sunvold)
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)
Sirius/XM: 374 Sirius / 374 XM / 374 Sec Radio SXM App
--------------
SPREAD/TOTALS:
Moneyline:
Arkansas: -550
Vanderbilt: +400
Spread:
Arkansas: -10.5 (+100)
Vanderbilt: +10.5 (-120)
Totals:
Total Points:
OVER 144.5 (-110)
UNDER 144.5 (-110)
Team Totals:
Arkansas OVER 77.5 (-110)
Arkansas UNDER 77.5 (-120)
Vanderbilt OVER 67.5 (-110)
Vanderbilt UNDER 67.5 (-120)
(Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)
Double R Props
El Ellis OVER 4.5 total points and OVER 4.5 total FG's attempted: -125
Jalen Graham OVER 7.5 total points and OVER 0.5 total FT's made: -140
Jeremiah Davenport OVER 5.5 total points and OVER 2.5 total 3PT's attempted: -120
Joseph Pinion OVER 0.5 total points and OVER 1.5 total minutes played: -200
Keyon Menifield OVER 2.5 total points and OVER 3.5 total FG's attempted: -105
Trevon Brazile OVER 5.5 total points and OVER 2.5 total rebounds: -165
Arkansas team OVER 23.5 total FG's made and OVER 10.5 total team turnovers: +125
Arkansas team OVER 24.5 total FT's attempted and OVER 32.5 total team rebounds: +125
Chandler Lawson OVER 1.5 total points and OVER 0.5 total blocks: +105
Devo Davis OVER 6.5 total points and OVER 1.5 total assists: +185
Layden Blocker OVER 3.5 total points and OVER 0.5 total assists: +140
Makhi Mitchell OVER 9.5 total points and OVER 6.5 total rebounds: +155
Tramon Mark OVER 13.5 total points and OVER 3.5 total defensive rebounds: +180
Khalif Battle OVER 14.5 total points and OVER 4.5 total 3PT's attempted: +200
(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)
--------------
HAWGBEAT'S PICK: Arkansas team OVER 77.5 (-110)
In its last two games — wins over Texas A&M and Missouri — Arkansas has scored over 77.5 points. Sure, that's not exactly the cream of the crop of competiton, but Vanderbilt is a bad basketball team and the Hogs are starting to figure some things out offensively with the emergence of Khalif Battle.
As for the Commodores, they rank 254th in scoring defense (74.4), 287th in defensive field goal percentage (45.4%) and 345th in three point defense (37.9%). I like the Hogs to win their second-straight game by double digits with sound offensive production.
--------------
Notes:
• This will be the 54th meeting between Arkansas and Vanderbilt. All but 12 have come since Arkansas joined the SEC.
• The Razorbacks own a 39-14 advantage in the series, including a 28-13 margin in SEC meetings.
• Arkansas is 16-4 versus the Commodores in Fayetteville, including a 15-4 mark in SEC games. Vanderbilt has won two straight in the series but Arkansas has won 11 of the last 14 games.
• In an SEC scheduling quirk, over the last 13 meetings with the Commodores, seven have been at Bud Walton Arena.
• Khalif Battle was named the SEC Player of the Week thanks to a career-high 42 points versus Missouri. For the week he averaged 28.5 points and 5.0 rebounds while going 23-of-24 at the free throw line.
• Over the last five games, the Razorbacks held their opponents to a combined 18-of-69 (26.1%). NOTE: In Muss' first year at Arkansas (2019-20), the Hogs led the NCAA in 3PT% defense at 27.2%. With that, Arkansas has jumped 69 spots in the NCAA rankings in four games to 233rd in 3-point percentage defense (34.4%).
• Davonte Davis ranks 35th on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,089 points. With six assists Saturday, he now has 306 for his career to enter the school’s all-time leaders list at #9. Also, among players listed as a guard or guard/forward, Davis is third on the all-time list with 517 career rebounds. Sidney Moncrief is first (1,015) and Todd Day is second (673).
Some notes from Arkansas Athletics