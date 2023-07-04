Arkansas pulled in a major talent out of the Lone Star State, setting off fireworks in Fayetteville. Four-star wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman announced his pledge to the Razorbacks on Tuesday.

A Rivals250 prospect, Bethel-Roman was a coveted recruit on the trail before he chose the Razorbacks. Texas Tech and Oregon were among the other programs heavily involved, but it was Sam Pittman and staff that won out in the sweepstakes after prioritizing the Houston-area pass catcher.

"Me being a priority, not just a player, was the biggest thing," Bethel-Roman told Rivals.com about what stood out about the pitch coming from the Razorbacks.

The four-star playmaker officially visited Lubbock and Eugene in addition to Fayetteville before making a decision. In the end, he felt most comfortable spending his collegiate career in the Natural State.

"At first, the process was fun. Towards the end, I was wanting this to be over with," Bethel-Roman said. "And I think what most helped me narrow everything down was whatever school felt the most like home."

Bethel-Roman enjoyed a breakout junior campaign that saw him turn 37 receptions into 892 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022, showcasing his track speed as a vertical threat. Arkansas provides an opportunity for him to demonstrate those abilities early.

"I can come in my freshman year and have a chance to earn some playing time," Bethel-Roman told Rivals.

While he is still developing his route tree, Bethel-Roman consistently creates separation down the field and tracks the ball very well in the air. He is capable of taking the top off the defense and scoring from nearly anywhere on the field, which is why he is such a big win for offensive coordinator Dan Enos and wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton.

"Everything," Bethel-Roman said of what he is bringing to Arkansas. "Whatever the coach needs from me. My speed, my ability to stretch the field, my hands."

He will be best suited in an offense that will push the ball down the field and maximize his deep threat abilities. Rivals ranks the newest Arkansas commitment as the No. 233 overall prospect No. 43 recruit in Texas and the No. 32 wide receiver nationally in the 2024 recruiting cycle.