Arkansas WR named preseason All-American by Athlon Sports

(Photo by Arkansas Athletics)

Athlon Sports released its 2025 preseason college football All-American teams and Arkansas wide receiver/return specialist Kam Shanks was selected to the Third-Team as a punt return specialist. The 5-foot-8, 180 pound redshirt sophomore signed with the Hogs last December after hitting the transfer portal following the 2024 season, where he played for Alabama – Birmingham.

Advertisement

Shanks, who runs a 4.43 40-yard dash, was tabbed All-AAC Third-Team receiver last fall after hauling in 62 catches for 656 yards and six touchdowns. He made the First-Team All-Conference squad on special teams after leading the country in punt return yards (329), punt return average (20.6) and punt return touchdowns (two). Additionally, Shanks was named First-Team All-American punt return specialist by The Sporting News in 2024 and recently made Phil Steele's 2025 Preseason All-SEC team. In the Razorbacks' 37-27 win over the Blazers last September, Shanks hauled in five receptions for 31 yards and a touchdown.

Kam Shanks Bio: