Arkansas WR named preseason All-American by Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports released its 2025 preseason college football All-American teams and Arkansas wide receiver/return specialist Kam Shanks was selected to the Third-Team as a punt return specialist.
The 5-foot-8, 180 pound redshirt sophomore signed with the Hogs last December after hitting the transfer portal following the 2024 season, where he played for Alabama – Birmingham.
Shanks, who runs a 4.43 40-yard dash, was tabbed All-AAC Third-Team receiver last fall after hauling in 62 catches for 656 yards and six touchdowns. He made the First-Team All-Conference squad on special teams after leading the country in punt return yards (329), punt return average (20.6) and punt return touchdowns (two).
Additionally, Shanks was named First-Team All-American punt return specialist by The Sporting News in 2024 and recently made Phil Steele's 2025 Preseason All-SEC team.
In the Razorbacks' 37-27 win over the Blazers last September, Shanks hauled in five receptions for 31 yards and a touchdown.
Kam Shanks Bio:
AS A REDSHIRT FRESHMAN (2024): AAC First Team All-Conference as a return specialist...AAC Third Team All-Conference as a wide receiver...Led the nation in punt return yards (329), punt return average (20.6) and punt return touchdowns...Had 62 catches for 656 yards and six touchdowns...Had two 100-yard receiving games, including a career-high 153 yards and three touchdowns vs. Tulsa...Also set the school record for punt return yards vs. Tulsa with 139...Was named the Hornung Award National Player of the Week on Nov. 5 for compiling 311 all purpose yards vs. Tulsa.
AS A FRESHMAN (2023): Appeared in four games on kickoff return…Had five kickoff returns for 93 yards with a long of 23.