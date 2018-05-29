Auburn preview: Defense
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Auburn week at HawgBeat continues with a look at the Tigers’ defense…2017 record: 10-4 (7-1 SEC)Head coach: Gus MalzahnDefensive coordinator: Kevin SteeleAs an offensive guru, Malzahn’s teams have ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news