AUBURN, Ala. -- Arkansas’ losing streak has stretched to four games after Auburn torched the Razorbacks 79-56 behind a three-point barrage.

The Tigers knocked down 17 of 33 shots beyond the arc and limited Daniel Gafford to only 10 points. Arkansas shot just 32.8 percent from the floor, including 4-of-26 from three-point range.

A 14-1 start by Auburn in the first four minutes of the game forced Mike Anderson into a timeout before the first media timeout. At that point, the Razorbacks had three turnovers and missed all four of their shots. They would miss the first eight shots they put up.

Gabe Osabuohien gave the Hogs their first made basket, but it was merely a flash in the scoring barrage the Tigers were letting loose in Auburn Arena.

Auburn jumped out to a 26-5 lead before Daniel Gafford hit his first two field goals of the game, including an alley-oop from Jalen Harris.

The slight pulse Gafford’s one-handed finish gave Arkansas was quickly flat-lined by a pair of Auburn three pointers. That ignited another Tiger run that would eventually lead to a 42-14 score at the under-four media timeout.

An Isaiah Joe three and Osabouhien dunk brought the halftime score to a dismal 45-20 Auburn lead.

The Tigers came into the game leading the SEC in three pointers (274) and three-point field goal percentage (37.3). They also get 41.2 percent of their points from deep, which is ninth nationally.

In the first half on Wednesday night, Auburn hit 10 of 19 three point attempts and scored 66.7 percent of its points from beyond the arc.

Gafford had just four points in the half on two shot attempts in 12 minutes. Auburn double-teamed the big man and forced multiple entry pass turnovers.

The deficit grew as the second half began with a 9-2 Auburn run. Arkansas eventually pulled back to even for the half with an 11-1 run that featured two Joe long balls followed later by a 9-0 spurt.

Yet, with seven minutes remaining, the Razorbacks still found themselves down 69-45. Each time Arkansas put together a few baskets, Auburn would reignite the crowd with a trey or strong inside finish.

Bruce Pearl’s Tigers continued their marksmanship through the second half, though they were plagued by turnovers.

Auburn shot 12 of 25 in the second and hit 50 percent of its three-point attempts. A total of 21 of the Tigers' 34 second-half points came from long range, but Auburn turned the ball over 13 times.

“It didn’t look pretty early on for us, but I thought we came back in the second half and really fought,” Anderson said following the loss. “We forced 21 turnovers, but you’ve got the hole so big it’s hard to overcome.”

The 17 made threes by Auburn are tied-most ever allowed by Arkansas, per HogStats.com. The Razorbacks previously allowed 17 against Florida on Jan. 14, 1998. Auburn made just nine two-point field goals on the night.

It’s also tied for the most made threes in an SEC game during Pearl’s tenure. Bryce Brown led Auburn with 18 points on five made threes, helping the Tigers improve to 13-2 at home with the win.

Joe led Arkansas with 18 points on 5-of-18 shooting. His four three-pointers represent Arkansas’ only baskets from outside the arc. The freshman played 37 minutes while Harris, who averages 31 minutes per game, played just 23.

Harris, Mason Jones and Keyshawn Embrey-Simpson combined for 11 points on 3-of-20 shooting from the floor. The trio came into the game averaging 27.9 points per contest.

Arkansas slid to 14-12 overall and 5-8 in SEC play with the loss. It is now 2-7 on the road, as well.

“You need to have a short term memory this business,” Anderson said. “We’ve got five games left in our season and we’re still in the hunt for something.”

The Razorbacks host Texas A&M on at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on the SEC Network as they begin the final stretch of the SEC schedule.

BOX SCORE