FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas head coach Mike Anderson, as well as players Daniel Gafford and Keyshawn Embery-Simpson, met with the media Thursday afternoon to preview the Razorbacks’ upcoming game against Western Kentucky.

The Razorbacks have won six straight games since dropping their opener against Texas, while the Hilltoppers will come to Bud Walton Arena with a 4-4 record. Tipoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Here are a few takeaways from the press conference...

~Western Kentucky’s 4-4 record is much better than Colorado State’s 4-4 record was going into Wednesday’s game. It includes a win over West Virginia, which was ranked at the time, plus three total games against KenPom top-50 teams and none against non-Division I teams. The Hilltoppers did, however, just lose to a bad Missouri State team 84-78. “Their record might not indicate how good a team they really are,” Anderson said. “They’ve played a tough schedule and I know they had a tough loss (Wednesday) night at Missouri State.”