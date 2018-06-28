OMAHA, Neb. – Arkansas fans have grown accustomed to heartbreak. With a few exceptions, just when the Razorbacks get to the brink of greatness, the door is slammed in their face.

The latest example was particularly painful. Three players converged on a pop up in foul territory that could have won a national championship for Arkansas, only to see the ball fall and its lead evaporate in a matter of minutes.

Jared Gates gave way to Carson Shaddy, who overran it, and Eric Cole watched it land just a few feet in front of him. It was a classic Bermuda Triangle type of play and allowed Oregon State to force a third and deciding game in the College World Series finals.

Fans who have followed the program for many years, while also saddened, likely weren’t surprised by the sequence of events.

It has been only about 12 years since they watched Reggie Fish botch a punt return against Florida in the SEC Championship Game. Two decades ago, Clint Stoerner fumbled away a sure win over No. 1 Tennessee.

In 1988, it was a dropped interception by Steve Atwater against Miami. Three years earlier, the Razorbacks blew a 7-0 lead against Texas in the College World Series semifinals.

Arkansas received a double dose of disappointment in 1979, as the basketball season ended in the Elite Eight when U.S. Reed was whistled for a controversial walking call and Indiana State hit a game-winner in the closing seconds and the baseball season ended with a runner-up finish to Cal State Fullerton.

The original heartbreak, though, came a decade earlier in the 1969 Shootout against No. 1 Texas. Leading 14-0 in the fourth quarter, Bill Montgomery threw an interception that allowed the Longhorns to get back into the game.

How Wednesday’s play will be remembered largely depends on the result of Game 3 at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. It could join the aforementioned list of “almosts” and “what ifs” or it could flip the script and set up the ultimate redemption story for a school and state starved for success.

The Razorbacks had been receiving all of the breaks – such as the runner’s interference call in Game 1 – and making all of the necessary defensive plays to position themselves within an out of the national title before adversity threw up a road block.

If they bounce back, no one will remember the botched pop up. Instead, they would forever be remembered as champions – a title that currently belongs to only the 1964 football and 1994 men’s basketball teams.

Fans may already be expecting doom and gloom because of the mistake, but there is still hope that someone could have their name mentioned in the same breath as Scotty Thurman and add to Arkansas’ trophy case.