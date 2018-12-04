FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas head coach Mike Anderson met with the media Monday afternoon to preview the Razorbacks’ upcoming trip to Colorado State.

It will be their first true road game of the season, with tipoff set for 9 p.m. CT Wednesday in Fort Collins, Colo. It will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

Here are a few of takeaways from the press conference…

~Anderson said Colorado State - which Arkansas beat 92-66 at Bud Walton Arena last season - is “much improved” this year, with five players averaging at least 10 points. The Rams also have a lot of new players, so they’re still “trying to find their identity.”