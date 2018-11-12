FAYETTEVILLE — Adrio Bailey wasn’t known as much of an offensive threat during his first two years at Arkansas, reaching double figures in scoring just four times and averaging a hair more than three points per game

That changed Monday night.

Now the oldest player on the team, Bailey poured in a career-high 20 points and helped the Razorbacks beat UC Davis 81-58 for their first win of the season.

The career 48.1 percent free throw shooter made 9 of 11 shots from the charity stripe - making his first nine before missing his last two - and even knocked down the first three-pointer of his collegiate career. Everything was falling and he said it was the result of taking head coach Mike Anderson’s message to heart.

“Coach has been on us all week, or really before the Texas game, about making free throws, so I stayed in the lab working on my craft,” Bailey said. “While I was shooting free throws, I said, ‘Well, why don’t I add something else to my game,’ so I started working on my three-pointer and it just carried over into the game.”

As he did in the season opener against Texas, Bailey made several jump shots and is now 9 of 13 from the floor (69.2 percent) this season.

“It’s definitely something I’ve been working on,” Bailey said. “A lot of long nights, staying up until 3 o’clock in the morning, 4 o’clock in the morning, just knowing that they’ve got parties going on, but you’re making those sacrifices, just staying in the gym and working on your game and working on my craft.”

Four of Bailey’s points came early in the game when Arkansas jumped out to an 11-0 lead and kept UC Davis off the board for the first six minutes of the game.

That helped the Razorbacks erase any possible hangover from Friday’s disappointing loss to Texas, which they let slip away with in overtime.

“We were still mad from the Texas game, to be honest with you,” sophomore Mason Jones said. “We wanted to come out and make a statement right off the bat, just knowing that we lost a tough one.”

Arkansas pushed the lead to 14 with about five minutes left in the half, but the Aggies cut it in half before halftime.

The game was still within reach for UC Davis late in the second half before the Razorbacks ended the game on an 18-4 run to put it away. Bailey said the team sensed it midway through the half that the Aggies were wearing down.

“When they’re tired as the second half is ending, that’s when we’re gassed up,” Bailey said. “We know if we’ve got them down, we’re going to keep our foot on their neck and try to get as much as we can get while they’re tired.”

As good as Bailey played, he wasn’t even the Razorbacks’ leading scorer. That distinction belonged to Jones, who scored 15 first-half points on his way to a 21-point effort.

Just as he did against Texas, he got Arkansas on the board with a three-pointer. It was one of four he made against the Aggies.

“I think he is finding his niche and finding how he fits in with this basketball team,” Anderson said. “He has come out each game and got us going by knocking shots down.”

Arguably the most impressive part of his game, though, was his team-high eight rebounds. It was an improvement of two from the opener and closer to his junior college performances.

“Coach A always tells me that I can bring more to the game,” Jones said. “I know, me as a guard, being 6-5 with a good frame body, I know I can bang with them, too.”

Star big man Daniel Gafford finished with 12 points, making all three of his shots from the floor and an improved 6 of 9 free throws, and four blocks, but his performance was marred once again by turnovers. For the second straight game, he turned the ball over six times.

Most of those turnovers came against a double team, when he wasn’t strong with the ball and got a little sloppy.

“I think they’re coming at him and he’s trying to split them,” Anderson said “They banged him up pretty good tonight, but he’s going to get that all year long, so he might as well get used to it.”

The only other Arkansas player in double figures was freshman Isaiah Joe, who had an off shooting night by his standards. He made only 2 of 5 three-pointers and scored 12 points.

There were times the Razorbacks struggled to get clean looks on the offensive end and they had 15 turnovers as a team, but Anderson is more than pleased with the way they’re playing defense.

UC Davis shot just 32.1 percent from the floor and was 7 of 29 (24.1 percent) from beyond the arc.

“This team scored 58 points,” Anderson said. “That’s pretty darn good defense. Texas shot 19 percent in the second half. That’s pretty good defense.

“As long as we can stay consistent defensively, because - we know and we see it - offense comes and goes, but if your defense is consistent, you have a chance to win.”

