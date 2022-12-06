The Arkansas Razorbacks are now in the midst of a search for a new defensive coordinator after Barry Odom was hired to be the new head coach at UNLV on Tuesday.

After spending three seasons in Fayetteville under head coach Sam Pittman, Odom decided to take his second head coaching gig of his career. Odom was the head coach of the Missouri Tigers from 2016-2019.

Odom is set to make $1.75 million per year in his first two seasons with UNLV. That number is slightly lower than the $1.85 million he was making annually with Arkansas from a contract he signed back in March that was set to run through 2024.

The salary will go up to $2 million per year for the 2025 and 2026 seasons and then it will bump up to $2.25 million in 2027.

Odom also has a list of bonuses worked into his contract:

Reaching MWC title game: $50k

Winning MWC title: $50k

Reaching a bowl game: $50k

Top 25 ranking: $25k

MWC Coach of the Year: $25k

The Razorbacks will now be in search of a coordinator for the first time since Pittman took over in Dec. 2019. An interim defensive coordinator not been named yet for the Dec. 28 AutoZone Liberty Bowl game against Kansas.