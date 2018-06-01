FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas followed a similar script as last season to beat Oral Roberts on a hot Friday afternoon at Baum Stadium.

The Golden Eagles kept the game close for five innings before the Razorbacks’ offense heated up and they cruised to a 10-2 win to advance to the winner’s bracket of the Fayetteville Regional.

“Day 1, to me, is always the hardest part of the regional,” head coach Dave Van Horn said. “There’s a lot of nerves, there’s a lot of anticipation.

“You just want to get out there and play and to me it seemed like both teams were pretty tight the first two or three innings at the plate and then it seemed to loosen up after that.”

With the first game behind it, Arkansas will await the winner of the Southern Miss-Dallas Baptist game that begins at 7 p.m. Friday. First pitch of Saturday’s winner’s bracket game is schedule for 7 p.m.

Junior left-hander Kacey Murphy (7-4, 3.15 ERA) will start for the Razorbacks.

Late Explosion

A failed hit-and-run nearly thwarted Arkansas’ big sixth inning before it started, as Carson Shaddy wasn’t able to make contact on a pitch way out of the zone and Jared Gates – who reached on a leadoff walk – was thrown out trying to steal second.

The stroke of bad luck quickly went back in the Razorbacks’ favor, though. On the very next pitch, Shaddy hit a home run into the Hog Pen, snapping a 0-for-16 slump dating back to the final game of the regular season.

Shaddy’s swing doubled Arkansas’ lead from 2-1 to 3-1 and sparked a four-run outburst that finally knocked Oral Roberts starter Justin McGregor out of the game.

“They are all aggressive hitters; we knew that coming in,” McGregor said. “It just came down to executing pitches when we had to and well, they just hit the mistakes like they should.”

Similar to last year, when he threw four scoreless innings before allowing three runs in an elimination game, McGregor was solid through the first five frames against the Razorbacks. He ended up being charged with four earned runs on six hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings.

“I thought McGregor threw extremely well, especially early,” Van Horn said. “He really never threw the ball over the plate. He kept us off balance.”

Once Arkansas got into the Golden Eagles’ bullpen, the floodgates opened. Grant Koch hit an RBI single and then Jax Biggers launched a two-run homer to cap the sixth-inning scoring.

The Razorbacks added a run in the seventh when Dominic Fletcher somehow avoided a tag at the third base bag that would have ended the inning, but instead allowed Hunter Wilson to score.

In the eighth inning, they scored three insurance runs that let Van Horn relax and use Cody Scroggins – not one of Arkansas’ top three relievers – to finish the game on the mound.

When the dust settled, the Razorbacks had scored 10 runs on 14 hits and had 10 different players – all of its starters, plus Wilson – with a hit.

“I thought we were putting pressure on them from about the fifth inning on,” Van Horn said. “It just seemed like we had runners all over the bases.

“We had a chance to drive in a couple more, we hit a couple balls hard, had a couple big home runs. I feel like the lineup is getting a little bit deeper than it was 2-3 weeks ago when you had the injuries.”

Knight’s Start

Arkansas starter Blaine Knight saved his best start of the season for the biggest stage up to this point of the year. The junior right-hander matched a career high with eight innings, allowing only two runs on three hits and one walk.

He said after the game that he struggled with locating his fastball, so he relied heavily on his slider. Van Horn said he also didn’t have his breaking ball until the late innings of his outing.

“He was really without his breaking ball today, and that’s the thing about Blaine,” Van Horn said. “He’s got four good pitches, but if one’s not working – or two – he can get you with the other two.”

Both of the runs Knight allowed came on home runs, which has become a common theme this season. Of his 29 earned runs this year, 21 were the direct result of long balls.

That doesn’t seem to bother Knight, who tipped his cap to the Golden Eagles and shrugged them off in the postgame interviews. The win improved his record to a perfect 11-0 and lowered his ERA to 2.74 this season.

“You don’t go 10-0 in that league on the year and not do a lot of things well,” Oral Roberts head coach Ryan Folmar said. “He has good command… He’s athletic, he’s competitive, he’s got enough fastball. I mean, he’s good. He’s really good.”

Rewriting the Record Book

Coming off a rough SEC Tournament in which he went 1 for 10, Heston Kjerstad bounced back with a strong 3-for-5 performance with two home runs and four RBIs.

“Baseball is a hard game at times and you’re not always going to be raking every time, every weekend,” Kjerstad said. “You’ve just got to learn from the times that are rough and keep doing what you’re doing when the times are good.”

Kjerstad said his first home run, a two-run shot in the third inning, came on a changeup away and that his second one, a two-run shot in the ninth, came on a fastball up and a way.

They were his 12th and 13th long balls of the year, which tied him with fellow freshman Casey Martin for the most on the team. The pair is also tied with Zack Cox’s 2009 total for the most by a freshman in UA history.

With three hits, two runs and nine total bases, Kjerstad also moved into first place on the UA freshman list in those categories. Those numbers were a reason he won SEC Freshman of the Year honors.

“I couldn’t get him out in the fall,” Knight said. “I tried as hard as I could and I couldn’t get him out in the fall, so I feel bad for anybody that has to face him right now.”

On top of his production on the field, Van Horn also said he is a great teammate that he looks forward to coaching the next couple of years.

“Sometimes he frustrates me because he’s smiling too much and I don’t think it’s funny all the time, but he’s just a great kid,” Van Horn said. “He’s a great student. He’s a straight-A student.

“If you had a bunch of Hestons on your team, you’d want to coach until you’re 80, I’ll tell you that.”

Dingers

The four home runs Friday give Arkansas 88 this season, which is the second most for a single season in school history. The Razorbacks came into the game tied with their 1999 squad for second and they are now four shy of tying the record set in 2010.

Both of Oral Roberts’ home runs were solo bombs by catcher Riley Keizor, who came into the game with only three this season. He said he was sitting on both pitches he got from Knight.

“He has a powerful fastball and can get it by you,” Keizor said. “The first pitch I was sitting dead red and I got it. The next at bat, I knew I wasn’t getting it again so I said slider and I went up and got it, too.”

Other Tidbits

-A 2 p.m. first pitch likely kept the attendance down some, but a crowd of 8,872 fans still made it out to Baum Stadium for the opening game of the Fayetteville Regional.

-Playing in just his third game since returning from a broken left index finger injury, Biggers went 2 for 4 on Friday. He is now 5 for 10 while playing with a heavily wrapped and numb finger. “I kind of kidded him the other day, ‘If I’d known you were going to swing the bat this good, we would have smashed your finger a long time ago,’” Van Horn said. “He’s swinging the bat now like he did last year.”