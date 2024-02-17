Despite a heartbreaking 71-67 loss to Mississippi State on Saturday afternoon, Arkansas' (12-13, 3-9 SEC) Makhi Mitchell and Khalif Battle asserted themselves to keep the Hogs in striking range against the Bulldogs. In 22:36 minutes of game action, Mitchell scored 21 points on 8-for-12 shooting with nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks. He also shot a perfect 5-for-5 from the charity stripe and had take-over moments throughout the matchup. "We needed his physicality," head coach Eric Musselman said after the game. "I thought he did a great job in pick-and-rolls, as a short roller making plays, which we’ve utilized him in spots depending on how the opponent plays pick-and-roll coverages. "It was really good game for him to step up in. We knew that Tolu Smith is an incredibly offensive-talented player. We wanted to make him defend a little bit, and I thought Makhi did that by aggressively going to the basket."

After not reaching the double-digit mark since a matchup against No. 6 Kentucky on Jan. 27, Battle broke through in a big way against Mississippi State. In 34:09 minutes, he recorded 18 points, two rebounds and two assists. His offensive performance was one of many quality ones for the Hogs on Saturday. "I thought Battle was really, really good offensively. I thought Makhi Mitchell was outstanding. I thought Davenport’s three offensive rebounds were huge for us. I thought Chandler Lawson did an incredible job defensively along with Makhi Mitchell. Makhi’s offense plus his defense was off the charts. "I thought T-Mark helped us in the stretches he wasn’t in foul trouble. I thought El Ellis played his best floor game, and I thought Baye Fall came in very limited minutes. He altered two shots, had a blocked shot. So a lot of good performances from our guys tonight by a lot of guys on our team who were in uniform."

