After taking and official visit to Fayetteville on Wednesday, Johnson went public with his decision to commit to the Hogs on Twitter.

Johnson is a former 5.7 three-star prospect out of Lancaster, Texas. He spent two seasons at Baylor, where he recorded 16 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, five pass deflections and one forced fumble in his 2022 campaign. He has three years of eligibility remaining, and he's expected to enroll at Arkansas this month.

Head coach Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks landed a much-needed commitment from former Baylor cornerback Lorando Johnson on Friday.

Johnson entered the transfer portal on Jan. 2. He was originally committed to LSU out of high school, but he flipped that commitment to Baylor in June of 2020. Arkansas was a team that recruited Johnson out of high school, as well, and this time around it landed him.

The 6-foot, 193-pound defensive back was asked what he would bring to his future team following his official visit.

"Sweat and confidence," Johnson said.

Johnson joins OL Josh Braun (Florida), WR Andrew Armstrong (Texas A&M-Commerce) and DE/LB John Morgan III (Pittsburgh) as the commitments to Arkansas out of the portal.

Arkansas has had nine defensive backs enter the transfer portal since the start of the 2022 season, so Johnson fills a big gap on the Razorback roster.