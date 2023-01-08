The Wilmington, North Carolina, native went public with his decision on Twitter on Sunday.

Following an official visit to Arkansas, Baylor safety transfer Alfayhim Walcott has called the Hogs.

The decision comes after Walcott visited Fayetteville during the transfer visit window this week. He also made a stop at Texas A&M, but the energy around the coaching staff convinced him to choose Arkansas.

"The new coaching staff, they bring a lot of energy and that's what I'm looking for." Walcott said. "I'm an energy type of guy and that's what I want to bring to this team in the back end."

Walcott's most productive season came in 2022. He posted 80 tackles, ten of those for loss, two sacks, five pass deflections and three forced fumbles. During the Sugar Bowl at the end of the 2021 season, he returned an interception 96 yards for a touchdown.

That pick-six touchdown stands as the second-longest interception return in Baylor history.

In the 2021 season, he made 33 tackles, intercepted three passes, and made eight pass deflections and a sack.

Walcott began his college football career at Butler Community College in El Dorado, Kansas, before transferring to Baylor in 2020. It is believed he has one year of eligibility remaining.

Arkansas is in desperate need of immediate impact players at safety, and Walcott fits that mold. The Hogs' passing defense finished in dead last in passing defense in 2022, capping off the season by giving up 544 yards through the air to Kansas in the Liberty Bowl.

The 6-foot-2, 219-pound safety is a physical player and he said he plans to bring that, as well as leadership, to Arkansas.

"I'm a guy that brings physicality," Walcott said. "I love being physical. That's what I'm about. Then I'm a guy that's going to bring that leadership role. I don't expect mediocracy. If I come in that is what I expect of us as a team."