New Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman has completed his first coaching staff but is still a dozen commits shy of a full recruiting class with traditional national signing day lurking just around the corner on February 5.

It's a major concern whether Pittman will be able to sign a class that can truly get the program moving in the right direction as he took the job with just nine recruiting days until the early national signing period and after December, elite talent is harder to find.

As we've seen time and time again, the programs ranked in the top 15 almost always recruit classes that rank in the top 25 nationally year after year. Arkansas isn't close to thinking about national rankings on the field but a solid first class for Pittman could mean a much quicker turnaround in the SEC. Piggybacking off of Chad Morris's 2019 class with a historic 13 4-stars, many of which contributed as true freshman, would guarantee forward progress.

Is it reasonable to expect Pittman to be able to sign a well-ranked class with one month to go? Let's explore.

Given the same amount of time to recruit, Morris signed a No.61-ranked class in his first year. Morris had a slightly larger hill to climb with just two commits in the class at the time that he took over the program and he didn't have the advantage of an abundance of previous connections to SEC-caliber recruits–Pittman and his staff do.

Morris also signed 17 prospects, which automatically handicapped the team recruiting score (the class calculator factors in 20 signees); Pittman plans to sign anywhere between 21-25, so quantity won't be an issue.

Pittman was able to retain six of Morris's commits (though two have now left the class) and he added six new commits for early signing day. He and his staff have already locked in three more commits since the signing period passed (total of 13) and they've invited 20+ prospects for official visits over the next month.

Here's a look at the "best case scenario" for the final team recruiting ranking after combining those already known to be in the 2020 class and handpicking the remaining targets with the highest ratings who will visit this month: