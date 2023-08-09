BetSaracen: Arkansas Football Regular Season Prop Plays
HawgBeat continues its partnership with BetSaracen, the official mobile sports wagering platform of the Saracen Casino Resort.
Fall camp is right around the corner for SEC football programs and BetSaracen is offering bets on regular season prop plays for Arkansas football players.
The Razorbacks finished their fifth practice of fall camp Tuesday and the hype has been steadily building for some players.
Quarterback KJ Jefferson and running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders are two offensive players that have received national praise. On the defensive side, defensive end Landon Jackson, linebacker Chris Paul Jr. and cornerback Dwight McGlothern have flashed major potential.
Below are details on the odds for the regular season prop plays for some Arkansas football players. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on Double R Props under the Specials tab..
(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)
*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*
ARKANSAS FOOTBALL REGULAR SEASON PROP PLAYS
Rashod Dubinion OVER 349.5 rushing yards & OVER 6.5 rushing touchdowns: +300
KJ Jefferson OVER 2499.5 passing yards & OVER 24.5 passing touchdowns: +150
KJ Jefferson OVER 624.5 rushing yards & OVER 9.5 rushing touchdowns: +195
Dwight McGlothern OVER 54.5 total tackles & OVER 5.5 interceptions: +325
Hudson Clark OVER 64.5 total tackles & OVER 3.5 interceptions: +750
Eric Gregory OVER 29.5 total tackles & OVER 4.5 sacks: +600
Chris Paul Jr. OVER 99.5 total tackles & OVER 13.5 sacks: +750
Landon Jackson OVER 49.5 total tackles & OVER 9.5 sacks: +900
Cameron Little OVER 14.5 field goals made, OVER 49.5 extra points made & OVER 89.5 total points: +200
AJ Green OVER 449.5 rushing yards & OVER 4.5 rushing touchdowns: +325
Raheim Sanders OVER 1249.5 rushing yards & OVER 10.5 rushing touchdowns: +170
HAWGBEAT'S PICK
KJ Jefferson OVER 2499.5 passing yards & OVER 24.5 passing touchdowns (+150)
Jefferson has hit the over on this passing yards mark each of the last two seasons with 2,676 and 2,636 passing yards in 2021 and 2022, respectively. We don't expect that to change in 2023.
As for the touchdowns, the Sardis, Mississippi, native threw 21 touchdowns in 2021 and 24 in 2022. Those 24 passing touchdowns in 2022 happened despite Jefferson missing two games to injury.
In a Dan Enos offense that will look to keep Jefferson healthy and have him throw more — plus the addition of talented wide receiver transfers and playmakers at the tight end position — he should be given every opportunity to hit these marks.