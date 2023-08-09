HawgBeat continues its partnership with BetSaracen, the official mobile sports wagering platform of the Saracen Casino Resort.

Fall camp is right around the corner for SEC football programs and BetSaracen is offering bets on regular season prop plays for Arkansas football players.

The Razorbacks finished their fifth practice of fall camp Tuesday and the hype has been steadily building for some players.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson and running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders are two offensive players that have received national praise. On the defensive side, defensive end Landon Jackson, linebacker Chris Paul Jr. and cornerback Dwight McGlothern have flashed major potential.

Below are details on the odds for the regular season prop plays for some Arkansas football players. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on Double R Props under the Specials tab..