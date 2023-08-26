BetSaracen: College Football Week 0
HawgBeat continues its partnership with BetSaracen, the official mobile sports wagering platform of the Saracen Casino Resort.
The long-awaited football season is here and it’s time to celebrate. The Razorbacks may not be playing Saturday, but there are some interesting matchups to take a look at.
To start, we have the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish taking on the Navy Midshipmen in Dublin, Ireland. Notre Dame is highly favored as expected, but Navy did make things interesting in a 35-32 loss last season.
If fans want to take a look at an SEC team, Vanderbilt will have you covered in its game against Hawaii. Then there's the Caleb Williams-led USC Trojans in a matchup versus the San Jose State Spartans.
The most interesting game for Arkansas fans may be Florida International against Lousiana Tech. The Razorbacks play FIU on Nov. 18 in Fayetteville.
Below are details on the odds for Week 0 of the college football season. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on NCAAF under the football tab.
(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)
LINES/ODDS
Navy @ #13 Notre Dame
ML: Navy (+750), Notre Dame (-1400)
Spread: Navy +19.5 (-105), Notre Dame -19.5 (-115)
Over/Under: 49.5 (-105/-115)
UTEP @ Jacksonville State
ML: UTEP (-130), Jacksonville State (+105)
Spread: UTEP -1.5 (-115), Jacksonville State +1.5 (+105)
Over/Under: 53.5 (-115/-105)
UMass @ New Mexico St.
ML: UMass (+240), New Mexico St. (-275)
Spread: UMass +7.5 (-125), New Mexico St. -7.5 (+105)
Over/Under: 44.5 (-115/-105)
Ohio @ San Diego St.
ML: Ohio (+130), San Diego St. (-150)
Spread: Ohio +3.5 (-115), San Diego St. -3.5 (-105)
Over/Under: 49.5 (-105/115)
Hawaii @ Vanderbilt
ML: Hawaii (+650), Vanderbilt (-1000)
Spread: Hawaii +17.5 (-110), Vanderbilt -17.5 (-110)
Over/Under: 55.5 (-110/-110)
San Jose State @ #6 USC
ML: N/A
Spread: San Jose State +14.5 (-115), USC -14.5 (-105)
Over/Under: 66.5 (-110/-110)
FIU @ Lousiana Tech
ML: FIU (+350), Lousiana Tech (-475)
Spread: FIU +14.5 (-115), Lousiana Tech -14.5 (-105)
Over/Under: 57.5 (-115/-105)
HAWGBEAT'S PICK
Each story, HawgBeat will list a pick that looks favorable.
Parlay New Mexico St. and Vanderbilt spread (+291)
New Mexico State's week one opponent — the UMass Minutemen — posted a 1-11 overall record in 2022, including a 55-10 week one loss to Toledo. New Mexico State on the other hand finished a respectable 7-6 overall, which included a bowl game victory over Bowling Green. UMass has to travel far and I expect the Aggies to take care of business in their home stadium to cover the 7.5 point spread.
I know what you're thinking. Vanderbilt, really? Betting on a team known for getting blown out in the SEC is a tough task, but the Commodores easily handled Hawaii in Honolulu last season, 63-10. Now playing in the comforts of Nashville, Vanderbilt should be able to assert its dominance over the Warriors to cover the 17.5 point spread.