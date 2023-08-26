HawgBeat continues its partnership with BetSaracen, the official mobile sports wagering platform of the Saracen Casino Resort.

The long-awaited football season is here and it’s time to celebrate. The Razorbacks may not be playing Saturday, but there are some interesting matchups to take a look at.

To start, we have the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish taking on the Navy Midshipmen in Dublin, Ireland. Notre Dame is highly favored as expected, but Navy did make things interesting in a 35-32 loss last season.

If fans want to take a look at an SEC team, Vanderbilt will have you covered in its game against Hawaii. Then there's the Caleb Williams-led USC Trojans in a matchup versus the San Jose State Spartans.

The most interesting game for Arkansas fans may be Florida International against Lousiana Tech. The Razorbacks play FIU on Nov. 18 in Fayetteville.

Below are details on the odds for Week 0 of the college football season.