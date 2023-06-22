HawgBeat continues its partnership with BetSaracen, the official mobile sports wagering platform of the Saracen Casino Resort. The NBA Draft will begin at 7:00 p.m. CT on Thursday with four Razorbacks hoping to hear their name called. BetSaracen is running some specials for the occasion, including some Razorback-specific specials on draft position, number of players drafted and more.

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)

*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*

Specials

Player to be drafted in the Top 20 ~ Jett Howard (-150) ~ Noah Clowney (-250) ~ Brandin Podziemski (+160) ~ Jaime Jacquez Jr. (+125) ~ Leonard Miller (+170) ~ Olivier-Maxence Prosper (+110) ~ Kris Murray (+300) ~ Brice Sensabaugh (+425) ~ Dariq Whitehead (+650) Plus others on the BetSaracen app Nick Smith Jr. to be drafted in the Top 15 ~ Yes (+150) ~ No (-200) 2+ Razorbacks to be drafted in the Top 10 ~ Yes (+2000) Ricky Council IV to be drafted in the first round ~ Yes (+5000) Razorbacks to be drafted with consecutive picks ~ Yes (+4000) Anthony Black to be drafted in the Top 5 ~ Yes (+1000) Jordan Walsh to be drafted in the first round ~ Yes (+250) Will 3+ Razorbacks be drafted? ~ Yes (-1500) Top 3 exact order ~ Wembanyama/ Miller/ Henderson (-400) ~ Wembanyama/ Henderson/ Miller (+220) ~ Wembanyama/ Miller/ Amen Thompson (+2000) ~ Wembanyama/ Miller/ Whitmore (+3000) Plus others on the BetSaracen app Will 4+ Razorbacks be drafted? ~ Yes (-275) Which team will Draft Anthony Black? ~ Washington Wizards (+150) ~ Orlando Magic (+350) ~ Indiana Pacers (+500) ~ Utah Jazz (+550) ~ Dallas Mavericks (+900) ~ Any other team (+1000) ~ Detroit Pistons (+3000) ~ Houston Rockets (+3000) Which team will draft Nick Smith Jr. ~ Atlanta Hawks (+450) ~ New Orleans Pelicans (+450) ~ Los Angeles Lakers (+550) ~ Brooklyn Nets (+600) ~ Any other team (+750) ~ Miami Heat (+750) ~ Portland Trail Blazers (+750) ~ Golden State Warriors (+800) ~ Utah Jazz (+850) ~ Houston Rockets (+1100)

HAWGBEAT'S PICKS

Each story, HawgBeat will list a few picks that look favorable based on trends and statistics throughout the season.

Jordan Walsh drafted in the first round (+250)

Jordan Walsh had an incredible combine and really impressed in individual pre-draft workouts with multiple teams. When he officially declared he was a fringe first round, early second-round guy, but with the draft combine performance, pre-draft workouts, and the draft location of certain teams, there's a very good chance Walsh could be a first round pick.

Anthony Black to the Orlando Magic (+350)