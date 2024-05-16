The No. 3 Arkansas Razorbacks (42-10, 19-8 SEC) will battle for the SEC West crown to conclude the regular season against the No. 5 Texas A&M Aggies (42-10, 17-10 SEC) starting on Thursday at Blue Bell Park.

Head coach Dave Van Horn and the Hogs will secure their fifth divisional crown in the last six full seasons with just one victory over the Aggies, as Texas A&M has to sweep to jump Arkansas in the standings. The Razorbacks are also one game behind Kentucky and are tied with Tennessee for second in the SEC overall.

"Well, it makes it a little more interesting I guess," Van Horn said on Wednesday. "It’s the two teams at the top playing each other last day. It’s difficult we’re on the road, playing in a really difficult place to win if you are the visiting team and they’ve proved that again this year with 30-plus (home) wins I think. I think it’s good for our team.

"It’s good for us in the long run as far as playing great competition, tough venue and the two teams that are probably the hottest teams in our league, at least our division at this time. And there won’t be anything coming down the road probably that we haven’t seen after this."

A pitching staff revered for its elite depth has been shuffled going into the weekend, as usual starters right-hander Brady Tygart and lefty Mason Molina are not expected to take the mound first in Game 2 or 3 for the Razorbacks.

After allowing four earned runs in 1.2 innings against Mississippi State last weekend, Tygart will likely be given time off following a clean checkup presumably on his throwing arm according to Van Horn.

Joining Tygart on the struggle bus is Molina, who was smacked for four earned runs in just one inning against the Bulldogs during last Sunday's rubber match. Even though he won't start, don't rule out a bullpen opportunity for the junior Texas Tech transfer.

"I’m confident in him," Van Horn said. "When he’s pitching good, I’m very confident in him. Now, when you bring somebody out of the pen, you’ve got something down there hot right behind him. He’s left, maybe you’ve got a right-hander, or if it doesn’t go good, you go to the next guy. When you start a guy, it’s different.

"If we bring him out of the pen and he pitches well, he’ll stay in there and grab that starting job again. He’s just got to go out and throw the ball better. That’s obvious. I think that’s a good spot for him and he needs to embrace it and get after it."

Arkansas will trot out junior Hagen Smith for the 14th time this season, and he could claim the Diamond Hogs' career strikeouts record over former Razorback lefty Nick Schmidt with 11 more punchouts against the Aggies.

Entering Thursday, Smith leads the nation in ERA (1.64), hits allowed per nine innings (4.2) and strikeouts per nine (17.2). The Bullard, Texas, native is third nationally in strikeouts (136), seventh in WHIP (0.87) and eighth in victories (9).

"I wouldn’t even know he was under any pressure the way he acts," Van Horn said. "He’s a professional, he uses this facility better than anyone. He’s just doing his work. All he does is come in, do his thing, doesn’t get uptight about things. The progress he’s made physically and mentally is amazing. I’ve forgot he was that close to it until you brought it up and I saw the other guy break it, Nick Schmidt. So, when he breaks it, good for him. Hopefully in a couple years I have a guy that runs through and breaks his record."

Starting for Texas A&M on Thursday will be left-hander Ryan Prager, who has accumulated an 8-1 record, 2.71 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 69.2 innings this season. In his most recent outing against Ole Miss, Prager struck out 10 batters and gave up just two runs in 5.2 innings of work.

"Prager throws a fastball that has carry," Van Horn said. "It doesn’t matter if you’re throwing 99 or 92, if it has carry, man, it’s hard to hit. It’s hard to get on top of it. He doesn’t give much away. He’s only walked like 12 the whole season. You’ve got to hit him and you’ve got to hit when they don’t field it. They know what they’re getting every time out. They’re getting a really good chance to be in the game and win a game."

Arkansas maintains a 50-47 overall series record against Texas A&M, including a 22-23 record in games played in Bryan-College Station. Under head coach Dave Van Horn, the Hogs are 22-15 overall and 7-9 on the road against the Aggies.

Since 2017, Arkansas is 13-7 overall against Texas A&M. The Razorbacks, however, have lost each of their last two weekend series in Bryan-College Station and are seeking their first road series win against the Aggies since 2017.

Here's everything you need to know about Arkansas-Texas A&M, including BetSaracen Odds, player props, TV details and starting lineups: