The No. 3 Arkansas Razorbacks (42-11, 19-9 SEC) will look to even the series Friday against No. 5 Texas A&M (43-10, 18-10 SEC) after the Aggies secured a 1-0 victory in 11 innings during the series opener Thursday at Blue Bell Park in College Station, Texas.

Arkansas ace Hagen Smith recorded 14 strikeouts with no walks in six scoreless innings in the start Thursday, but the Aggies managed to walk the game off in the bottom of the 11th inning via an RBI walk issued by reliever Will McEntire.

With the win Thursday, Texas A&M kept its hopes alive for an SEC Western Division championship. If the Aggies sweep the Razorbacks, they will win the division and potentially keep the Hogs from being a top-4 seed at the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama, next week.

Sophomore right-hander Gage Wood will be making his second career start Friday and his first SEC start. A native of Batesville, Wood owns a 3-1 record and 3.03 ERA with 44 strikeouts and seven walks across 29.2 innings pitched this season.

"I’m excited for him," Hagen Smith said of Wood on Thursday. "It’s awesome to see him go out there and do that. He started a midweek game and did really good and he’s been pitching really well. I’m really excited to watch him.”

Texas A&M has not announced a starter for Friday's game yet.

Arkansas has a slight 50-48 series lead over Texas A&M, including a 22-24 record in games played in College Station. Under Van Horn, the Hogs are 22-16 overall and 7-10 on the road against the Aggies. Since 2017, Arkansas is 13-8 overall against Texas A&M.

Here's everything you need to know about Arkansas-Texas A&M, including BetSaracen Odds, player props, TV details and starting lineups: