The No. 3 Arkansas Razorbacks (43-11, 20-9 SEC) are playing with house money after clinching the SEC West following a Game 2 victory on Friday but now look to win the series over No. 5 Texas A&M (43-11, 18-11 SEC) on Saturday at Blue Bell Park in College Station, Texas.

"Yeah, just really proud of our team, proud of the coaching staff, the program as a whole to be able to hang in there in the Western Division, one of the toughest divisions in the country year in and year out," head coach Dave Van Horn said on Friday. "Just a pretty good run, honestly. What can I say? I mean it’s one of our goals when we start out.

"We’re in the Western Division and we want to finish on top. And you know there’s a lot of teams who haven’t been able to do that and we’ve done it five of the last six years. And came in second the year we didn’t do it. Just kind of let it go that last weekend a couple three years ago. And it feels good."

Sophomore right-hander Gage Wood was stellar in his first SEC start with five strikeouts and only two earned runs in five innings against the Aggies. Junior lefty Mason Molina earned the win in his first bullpen appearance of the season after closing out the final three frames.

"I thought (Molina) did a great job," Van Horn said. "He came in in a tough situation and got us through the inning. And then obviously came out in the eighth inning and all of a sudden we got him a three-run lead and he came out and got through that eighth. In the ninth he obviously starts out and he goes 3-0 on the hitter and he throws three fastballs for strikes and strikes him out looking.

"It was great. It was great to see him pitch like that. I just saw a lot of relief in his face. I know he feels great about it and we feel great about what he saw. I mean his velocity was up and he looked really good out there. It was big for our team."

Starting for the Razorbacks in the rubber match will be redshirt senior Will McEntire, who walked in the game-winning run for Texas A&M in extras on Thursday out of the bullpen. McEntire has started 19 games throughout his four-year career and has racked up a 3.67 ERA with 60 strikeouts in 49.0 innings this season.

"We’ve been thinking about giving him a start down here, maybe in the tournament," Van Horn said. "That’s who we’re going to go with."

Texas A&M will start left-hander Shane Sdao, who tossed seven shutout innings against Ole Miss last week with six strikeouts. For the season, Sdao has an impressive 2.03 ERA with 46 punchouts and only eight walks.

Arkansas has a slight 51-48 series lead over Texas A&M, including a 23-24 record in games played in College Station. Under Van Horn, the Hogs are 23-16 overall and 8-10 on the road against the Aggies. Since 2017, Arkansas is 14-8 overall against Texas A&M.

Here's everything you need to know about Arkansas-Texas A&M, including BetSaracen Odds, player props, TV details and starting lineups: