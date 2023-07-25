BetSaracen: SEC Regular Season Win Totals
HawgBeat continues its partnership with BetSaracen, the official mobile sports wagering platform of the Saracen Casino Resort.
Fall camp is right around the corner for SEC football programs and BetSaracen is offering bets on win totals for the conference's teams.
The leader of the pack in the SEC is Georgia, which has it's win total set at 11.5 for the 2023 season. Vanderbilt is down at the bottom of the league with a projected win total of 3.5.
Below are details on the win totals and odds for the over/under for each SEC football team...
(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)
*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*
SEC FOOTBALL WIN TOTALS
Alabama
Under 10.5 (-185), Over 10.5 (+150)
Arkansas
Under 6.5 (+110), Over 6.5 (-130)
Auburn
Under 6.5 (+115), Over 6.5 (-140)
Florida
Under 5.5 (+110), Over 5.5 (-135)
Georgia
Under 11.5 (-140), Over 11.5 (+115)
Kentucky
Under 6.5 (+130), Over 6.5 (-160)
LSU*
*Not listed
Mississippi State
Under 6.5 (-145), Over 6.5 (+120)
Missouri
Under 6.5 (-130), Over 6.5 (+105)
Ole Miss
Under 7.5 (-115), Over 7.5 (-105)
South Carolina
Under 6.5 (-135), Over 6.5 (+110)
Tennessee
Under 9.5 (-180), Over 9.5 (+145)
Texas A&M
Under 7.5 (-175), Over 7.5 (-175)
Vanderbilt
Under 3.5 (+140), Over 3.5 (-170)
HAWGBEAT'S PICK
Each story, HawgBeat will list a pick that looks favorable.
Vanderbilt OVER 3.5 wins (-170)
Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea led his team to a 5-7 season in his second year with the program last season. After starting 3-1, the Commodores lost five straight before upsetting Kentucky and Florida in back-to-back weeks late in the year.
The season starts off with home matchups against Hawai'i and Alabama A&M, which should both be wins. The non-conference slate rounds out with Wake Forest and UNLV, two matchups that should be tough, but UNLV will be under first year head coach Barry Odom — Arkansas' former defensive coordinator.
Vandy might be able to pull off a conference upset at some point and that will need to happen if the Commodores can't go undefeated in non-conference play.