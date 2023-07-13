HawgBeat continues its partnership with BetSaracen, the official mobile sports wagering platform of the Saracen Casino Resort.

Two former Arkansas basketball players will continue NBA 2K24 Summer League action on Thursday evening.

While former Razorback Ricky Council IV (9 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist) already competed for the Philadelphia 76ers in a 99-98 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, former Hogs Anthony Black and Nick Smith Jr. are also set to suit up tonight.

Smith will go first with the Charlotte Hornets against the New Orleans Pelicans at 6:30 p.m. CT on NBA TV. The No. 27 overall pick in this year's NBA Draft, Smith scored 33 points his last time out in a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. Through three games in the NBA 2K24 Summer League, Smith is averaging 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists for Charlotte.

Black — the No. 6 overall selection in the 2023 NBA Draft — and the Orlando Magic will take on Portland at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2. Through three NBA 2K24 Summer League games, Black is averaging 11.0 points on 40.6% shooting from the field to go with 8.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

