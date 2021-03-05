HawgBeat - Better late than never: Arkansas hosts Aggies for season finale

After postponing seven conference games in a row, Texas A&M returned to the hardwood Wednesday to take on Mississippi State. The Aggies looked better than anticipated playing their first game since January 30th, only losing to the Bulldogs by 6. Arkansas Head Coach Eric Musselman noted the Aggies’ level of play ahead of their Saturday afternoon showdown.

“I thought last night that A&M played really hard," Musselman said. "I thought they played well.”

That effort was on display as the Aggies only committed five turnovers and allowed the Bulldogs to score just 63 points.

“It’s a team that did a good job,” Musselman continued. “I thought both sides of the ball. They played a lot of zone which is good for us because we were zoned the entire game or basically most of the game against South Carolina.

“So we got to put a few different zone looks in. And sometimes the zone allows you to get some 3-balls and I thought that’s what we were able to do against South Carolina so hopefully against Texas A&M’s zone we’ll be able to get our feet set and get some threes as well, although everyone’s zone is a little bit different.”

A win over Texas A&M Saturday would give the Razorbacks an 11-game SEC win streak, the team’s longest since 1994, but Musselman isn’t focusing on that.