FAYETTEVILLE — Once again for the No. 7 Diamond Hogs, one crooked number did the trick.

The visiting Auburn Tigers struck first Friday afternoon in the 2023 Southeastern Conference opener, but once Arkansas hung a five-spot on them, they were no match for the two pitchers they saw. The home squad never relinquished the lead, emerging 7-2 victors and stretching its winning streak to 11 games.

After left-handed starters Hunter Hollan and Tommy Vail exchanged scoreless first and second innings, the Tigers’ first run came with a stroke of good fortune for the Razorbacks.

Auburn catcher Nate LaRue, who entered the contest hitting .075, singled with one away in the third to flip the lineup, but Hollan picked him off first base. Leadoff man Kason Howell proceeded to take the Arkansas hurler 371 feet to left field, making the baserunning error loom a little larger.

The Tigers returned the favor in the home half of the third, when LaRue caught Razorback third baseman Harold Coll wandering too far off first base. That pickoff cost shortstop John Bolton an RBI chance, and he was stranded at second following his two-out double.

The umpiring crew was forced to lean on the rulebook in the fourth, when Arkansas center fielder Tavian Josenberger appeared to make a running grab for the second out as he crashed into the base of the wall. Replay determined he did not complete the catch, awarding Auburn designated hitter Justin Kirby a single. A walk and a sacrifice fly later, the Tigers led 2-0.

The Hogs were finally able to sustain momentum and take control in the bottom of the fourth, which began with two walks. First baseman Brady Slavens launched a 2-2 pitch 40° to right field, and it cleared the fence for his second home run of the season and a 3-2 Arkansas lead.

Vail issued two more walks in the fourth, grinding his once-strong start to a screeching halt. Catcher Parker Rowland and Josenberger collected RBI hits against Tiger right-hander John Armstrong, stretching the advantage to three runs.

Hollan finished his afternoon on a strong note, stringing a pair of zeros together in the fifth and sixth innings to notch his second quality start in three outings. His final line included six hits, two earned runs, three walks and three strikeouts.

Arkansas grew its lead to 7-2 in the bottom of the sixth, turning a leadoff reached-on-error into two runs. Second baseman Peyton Stovall hit a sacrifice fly, and left fielder Jared Wegner scored another with an infield single.

Despite the heightened lead, Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn elected to bring in “wild card” Hagen Smith, who had been throwing in the bullpen since the fifth. The sophomore left-hander pitched himself into trouble with consecutive one-out walks, but he fanned a second batter and induced a ground ball to avoid any damage.

Auburn reliever Drew Nelson struck out the side in bottom of the seventh, but Smith responded in the next half-inning with a perfect frame of his own, and he doubled down in the ninth to complete a three-inning save and the series-opening victory.

The Razorbacks and Tigers are scheduled to square off again at 2 p.m. Saturday. The contest will stream live on SEC Network Plus, accessible through the ESPN app.