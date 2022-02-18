Black visiting for Tennessee game

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

Heralded shooting guard Anthony Black is taking an unofficial visit to Arkansas for Saturday's top-25 showdown at Bud Walton Arena, HawgBeat has confirmed.

The top uncommitted prospect remaining in the 2022 class, Black is the No. 27 overall player in the Rivals150, which also makes him the highest-ranked four-star recruit in the country.

He'll be in attendance for No. 23 Arkansas' matchup with No. 16 Tennessee, which is shaping up to be another incredible atmosphere, similar to the game against No. 1 Auburn.

A program and coaching staff known for its marketing prowess, the Razorbacks are using social media to hype up the event. Multiple former players - including Bobby Portis, Daniel Gafford, Isaiah Joe and Mason Jones - and 2022 five-star signee Jordan Walsh will also be in the crowd.

Also having Black, a long-time Arkansas target, in attendance is huge for the Razorbacks, who are competing with the likes of Gonzaga and Oklahoma State for his services. It will be his second trip to Fayetteville, as he officially visited back in September for the Georgia Southern football game.

Once thought to be a longshot for the Razorbacks, Black seems to indicate that Arkansas is still firmly in the race by taking this visit. The Arkansas coaching staff, fans and former players will likely roll out the red carpet for the Duncanville, Tex., produce -- quite literally, as Bud Walton Arena will have a “red out” in support of the game.

The 6-foot-6 shooting guard is good friends with Walsh and five-star signee Nick Smith Jr., which helps Arkansas’ case in his recruitment.

Two things are for certain at this point, though: Black’s recruitment is no longer as clear cut as it was once thought and if Arkansas were to gain his commitment to their already stacked 2022 group, it could go down as one of the top classes in recent memory.

As things currently stand, the Razorbacks have the No. 2 class in the country for 2022, trailing only Duke. In addition to Walsh and Smith, they also signed Rivals150 prospects Derrian Ford, Joseph Pinion and Barry Dunning Jr.