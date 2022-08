Box score, highlights from Arkansas' exhibition win over Catalan Elite

After switching opponents last minute to Catalan Elite for their second game of the Europe tour, the Razorbacks emerged victorious 99-86 at Pavelló Poliesportiu Municipal de Tiana in Barcelona, Spain.

Points did not come as easy in this one, and it wasn't as easy to see exactly what part of the floor was the court.

McDonald's All-American and five-star freshman Nick Smith Jr. paced the Hogs in scoring for the second game in a row with 17 points. Junior Davonte Davis had 17 points as well and senior Kamani Johnson just missed a double-double with eight points and 11 rebounds.

Click here for the full quarter-by-quarter recap of Arkansas' win over Catalan Elite.

Below is a box score provided by Arkansas communications and highlights from the Razorback basketball team Twitter account: