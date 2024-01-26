The five-inning intrasquad scrimmage ended in a rare 3-3 tie after the Gray squad plated two runs in the bottom of the fifth to tie things up.

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas baseball team took the field at Baum-Walker Stadium for live-action Friday for the first time in 2024.

The Rundown...

Hagen Smith was electric in his first inning of work, as he sat 97-100 miles per hour on the fastball and he earned all three outs with strikeouts. He did give up a solo home run to Kendall Diggs, but bounced back by striking Jayson Jones out on a 100 mile per hour fastball.

Texas Tech transfer Mason Molina countered Smith's top of the first by facing one more than the minimum in the bottom frame. Molina utilized his solid off-speed stuff to bounce back from a walk by stranding the runner and striking out Sacramento State transfer Wehiwa Aloy.

Redshirt senior righty Will McEntire relieved Smith with a 9-pitch top of the second inning. He faced the minimum and sat Richmond transfer Jared Sprague-Lott down on strikes to close the frame.

Molina returned for the bottom of the second and ran into some trouble with locating the strike zone. After hitting leadoff man Parker Rowland, Molina saw another runner reach on an error by Peyton Holt at third before Molina struck out two in a row. Reese Robinett walked to load the bases, but Molina forced Ty Waid to pop out to second to escape the trouble.

McEntire responded from a two-out walk for the Grey squad by forcing Peyton Holt to fly out to right. The Red squad then turned to junior righty Jake Faherty on the mound for the bottom of the third, and he faced the minimum while adding a strikeout.

Hard-throwing sophomore Gage Wood took over in the top of the fourth for Gray and he gave up a solo shot to Kendall Diggs on his first pitch of the inning. The Red squad extended its lead to 3-0 with another solo homer from freshman catcher Ryder Helfrick, and Wood finally escaped the inning by striking out Sprague-Lott.

Gray finally got on the board with a solo shot that Aloy pimped to left field against Faherty to lead off the bottom of the fourth. The hard-throwing junior righty responded with a walk, a pair of strikeouts and a pick off to keep it at a 3-1 game.

Wood returned in the top of the fifth for Gray and went three up, three down with a pair of strikeouts to make up for the rough top of the fourth.

Sixth-year right-hander Koty Frank came on for the bottom of the fifth for the Red squad in his first public live action since tearing his lat March 5 last year. Frank gave up an RBI single to freshman Ty Waid and an RBI double to Will Edmunson that tied it at 3-3, which is what it ended as when Aloy grounded in to a double play to end the five-inning scrimmage.

Up next, the Diamond Hogs are expected to scrimmage Sunday at noon CT at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville. The scrimmage will be open to the public if it is played outside.