 Arkansas Razorbacks running back Rakeem Boyd selected in 2021 NFL Draft
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-01 19:13:48 -0500') }} football Edit

Boyd headed to Detroit

Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

Rakeem Boyd was a highly productive running back for the Razorbacks.
Rakeem Boyd was a highly productive running back for the Razorbacks. ()

College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

After going undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, Razorback running back Rakeem Boyd promised to “make em pay.” The Hogs’ leading rusher in 2018 and 2019, Boyd announced he’s heading to the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent.

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZnIiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5ERVRST0lUIExJT05TIExFVFMgR09PT09PISEhITwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IFJha2VlbSBib3lkIOKEoiAoQGJveWRfcmFrZWVtKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2JveWRfcmFrZWVtL3N0YXR1cy8xMzg4NjQ2MzY0 NTk5NDk2NzA2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAyLCAyMDIxPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Although his career ended on a bad note, Boyd was highly productive during his time in Fayetteville. His 2,176 career rushing yards rank 14th on the UA’s all-time list, while his career 5.59 yards per carry ranks 10th.

Originally from New Orleans, Boyd and his family was forced to move to Houston because of Hurricane Katrina and he eventually became a highly recruited four-star prospect in the Class of 2016.

He signed with Texas A&M, but redshirted his first year and ultimately transferred to a junior college because of grades. In one season at Independence C.C. in Kansas, Boyd starred in the ‘Last Chance U’ Netflix series before landing at Arkansas as a three-star recruit in the 2018 class - the first signed by former head coach Chad Morris.

Despite battling multiple injuries, he ran for 734 yards in 2018 and followed that up with a 1,133-yard season in 2019. Through those two seasons, he averaged an impressive 6.1 yards per carry, which was better than everyone not named Felix Jones and Matt Jones in school history.

After considering entering the NFL Draft last year, Boyd decided to return to Arkansas for his senior year. Had he just replicated his rushing total from 2019, he would have joined an exclusive list of 3,000-yard rushers for the Razorbacks.

Unfortunately, that never materialized under the new coaching staff. Boyd got hurt early in the year and then missed a game because of COVID-19 contact tracing, at which point he decided to opt out of the final two games of the year and focus on the NFL Draft.

Former Razorback corner Jerry Jacobs was also picked up by the Lions as an undrafted free agent. The former JUCO and Arkansas State DB opted out of the season after four games, ultimately claiming it to be one of his worst mistakes.

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EZXRyb2l0IHlvdSBnZXR0aW5nIHZlcnNhdGlsZSBwbGF5ZXIgY2Fu 4oCZdCB3YWl0IHRvIGdldCB0aGVyZSBhbiB3b3JrIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9PbmVQcmlkZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7 cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I09uZVByaWRlPC9hPiDwn5aK8J+kn/Cf j77wn5KrPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSmVycnkgSmFjb2JzIChAX2x1aGplcnJ5KSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL19sdWhqZXJyeS9zdGF0dXMv MTM4ODY0Nzc5ODI1NDU3OTcxOD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkg MiwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzMiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2Fya2Fuc2FzLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9ib3lkLWhlYWRlZC10by1kZXRyb2l0IgogIH0pOwogIChmdW5j dGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgi c2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUo InNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcg dGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBo YXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55 aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNl cnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0 PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNv bS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmFya2Fuc2Fz LnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGYm95ZC1oZWFkZWQtdG8tZGV0cm9pdCZj NT0yMDIyNzMzMDczJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3Nj cmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==