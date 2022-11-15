Rivals five-star center Baye Fall announced his commitment to Arkansas on Tuesday.

He is the second member of Arkansas’ 2023 recruiting class, joining Layden Blocker, who signed with the program last Saturday.

Fall is a Rivals150 player with tremendous upside. While his talent and potential are next level, he is still a little raw and will greatly benefit from a staff with such a strong development track record as head coach Eric Musselman and co.

Coming out of Accelerated Prep in Colorado, Fall chose the Razorbacks over Seton Hall, Rutgers and Auburn.

Look for Fall to finish out the high school recruit portion of Arkansas' 2023 class. Of the Hogs’ 13 scholarship players on the roster, 12 have eligibility to return to play next season if they choose to do so, with the hope that at least a couple leave early for the NBA Draft.

Fall is the fourth Rivals five-star that Musselman has landed and he continues Musselman’s 100% streak of landing Rivals150 prospects during his tenure in Fayetteville.