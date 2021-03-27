HawgBeat's coverage of Arkansas' journey in the 2021 NCAA tournament is presented by Wright's Barbecue . Already serving up the best meats in Arkansas, you can now also find Wright's meat rub and sauces at Walmart and Walmart.com .

INDIANAPOLIS — For the third time in as many games, Arkansas found itself in a double-digit deficit in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

Just like the previous two times, the Razorbacks rallied back - this time from down 12 - to survive and advance, beating Oral Roberts 72-70 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse to reach the Elite 8.

A short jumper by Davonte Davis with 3.1 seconds left proved to be the game-winner, as Max Abmas’ three-pointer at the buzzer was off the mark.

After falling behind 46-34 early in the second half, head coach Eric Musselman called a timeout and Arkansas went on an 11-2 run to get back in the game. The lead changed hands three times in the final five minutes.

Jalen Tate - who finished with a team-high 22 points - hit a couple of shots that gave the Razorbacks the lead in the final couple of minutes, but it was Davis’ shot, which gave him 16 for the game, that gave Arkansas the lead for good.

Moses Moody had a tough shooting night, going just 4 of 20 from the floor, but finished with 14 points and Justin Smith overcame a slow start to notch a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Arkansas will face Baylor, the 1 seed in its region, on Monday with a spot in the Final Four on the line.