There’s a new top-5 in the state of Arkansas for the class of 2026 following the release of Rivals’ in-state rankings last Friday.

After not having rankings as early as a week ago, there are now three four-star recruits and two three-star recruits in the early goings of the class.

Some names are familiar, as fans have known about quarterback Kane Archer for what feels like years and Danny Beale has blown up on the scene in recent months after picking up offers from Georgia, Auburn, Arkansas and others.

The aforementioned Archer isn’t the only quarterback in the class picking up some steam, though. Benton’s Drew Davis also received a ranking and while his offer sheet doesn’t look quite like Archer’s, he’s still a talented athlete in his own right.

Right now, the Razorbacks have two commitments in the class of 2026, though neither are from inside the state. Four-star defensive back Tay Lockett from Bellflower, California, and three-star offensive lineman Bear McWhorter from White, Georgia, are already on board.

The class currently ranks No. 6 in the country according to Rivals, but that number will fluctuate as the time for athletes to sign and get on campus draws nearer.

Here’s a closer look at the top five recruits in the state of Arkansas for the class of 2026: