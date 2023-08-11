The Arkansas Razorbacks brought in three scholarship freshmen defensive linemen as part of the 2023 recruiting class and the sky seems to be the limit for all three.

Recruited by defensive line coach Deke Adams, each of the freshmen — Quincy Rhodes Jr., Ian Geffrard and Kaleb James — were three-star prospects on Rivals coming out of high school.

While the Hogs have nine defensive linemen who classify as a senior or older, the freshmen have performed well through seven fall camp practices. The most impressive part about the trio is that none of them enrolled early to go through spring practice.

All three of them bring a different skill set to the table, but one thing they have in common is the desire to gain knowledge of the game.

"That's one thing I really like about those three freshman who came in," junior defensive end Landon Jackson said. "They’re all really eager to learn. They’re always asking us questions. They’re wanting to get better, wanting to learn. They’re not sitting there, just happy to be here. They’re actually wanting to get better and wanting to learn.

"So I think that really is going to help them, and help us a lot in the future as well. I’m so ready to see what they’ll be whenever they can just fully take it all in and get used to everything."

A defensive tackle out of Mableton, Georgia, Geffrard checks in at 6-foot-5, 394 pounds. You can't miss him when you're at practice and you also can't help but be impressed with how well he moves for his size.

"This time next year, I would definitely probably love to see him around 355, 360. We talked about that," Adams said. "He knows that. But there’s always a place for a guy as big as he is and as quick as he is in our deal.

"Hopefully we’re not in that situation as much. You’re looking at goal line situations and things like that. But he’s doing a good job and I can’t say he won’t be part of the rotation this year. He’s doing a really good job that you never know what happens."

Geffrard is listed as an offensive lineman on his Rivals profile because he was a two-way player in high school, but the Hogs recruited him to play on the defensive line. Geffrard did total 43 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and three sacks as a senior Whitefield Academy last fall.

A product of North Little Rock High School, Rhodes weighed around 273 pounds when he arrived in the summer and now he's at around 285 pounds, according to Adams.

"Really good-looking player," Adams said. "Long. Can run. I think he's going to be a great player."

Jackson described Rhodes as a "phenomenal athlete" on Friday. That showed during Rhodes' senior year at North Little Rock as he totaled 84 tackles, 11.5 sacks and 34 quarterback hurries.

"He reminds me a lot of myself when I was younger," Jackson said of Rhodes. "I try being a great mentor towards him. His thing is he wants to take in too much at one time. He wants to learn so much, but he doesn't realize how young he is. He just needs to break it down and get the basics before he tries learning the whole thing.

"I try helping him out as much as I can. I think he’s really athletic and I think with time he’s going to be a really dominant player, and definitely end up being an NFL player some day, so I’m really excited to see where this place takes him."

The final freshman is Kaleb James, a product of Mansfield High School in Mansfield, Texas. At 6-foot-4, 276 pounds, James is another young defensive lineman who, at the very least, looks the part.

"Kaleb is a hard-nosed kid that plays hard," Adams said. "A big kid that is probably going to end up getting bigger himself."

James recorded 82 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks as a senior for Mansfield in 2022.

While it will be tough to crack the rotation as a freshman on this veteran-led defensive line, it's not out of the realm of possibility for these three.

"My philosophy is if you can make the defense better when you're on the field, you play whether you're a senior or a freshman," Adams said. "Those guys have been working their behinds off. They love each other. We have fun together. We go eat together. We hang out. It's a really unique group and I really love the group I have right now."

With seven practices in the books, Arkansas will hold its first scrimmage of fall camp Saturday.