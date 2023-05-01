Former Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders was selected 67th overall by Denver in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, though the Broncos seem to have glossed over the second word of this sentence.

A transfer from Alabama, Sanders finished second in the SEC and 14th in the nation with 9.5 sacks and he added 13.5 tackles for loss and 103 total tackles on the year for the Razorbacks.

The Denton, Texas, native earned first team All-American honors from the Associated Press in 2022 and was named second team All-American by four other outlets, as well as being named first team All-SEC by the AP, Coaches, Pro Football Focus and USA Today.

While all of that production and all of those honors came after his standout season with Arkansas, the Denver Broncos social media team posted a graphic Sunday that featured an image of Sanders in an Alabama uniform and it included a line stating "Played his first two collegiate seasons at the University of Alabama."