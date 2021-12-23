Brown emerged as lockdown CB for Hogs in 2021

FAYETTEVILLE — Nowhere to be found on the preseason All-SEC lists, all Montaric Brown did in 2021 was lead the league in interceptions.

The fifth-year senior picked off five passes, tying South Carolina safety Jaylan Foster for the most in the SEC and several others for the second-most in the FBS, and evolved into a shutdown cornerback for Arkansas.

Head coach Sam Pittman told reporters that he could tell Brown became more and more comfortable as the season progressed, with two of his interceptions coming in the final three games of the season. That includes the critical one in the end zone during overtime at LSU.

“Look back to the interception he had against LSU,” Pittman said. “It almost seemed effortless, but it wasn't effortless. He was in position. When the guy showed his hands, he turned around eyes. I think he matured as the year went on and grew in confidence.”

The performance was enough to make him first-team All-SEC as selected by the coaches. He was the first Arkansas cornerback to get that recognition since the AP tabbed Chris Houston a first-teamer in 2006.

Brown’s five interceptions were also the most by an Arkansas player since safety Tramain Thomas also had five in 2011 and the most by an Arkansas corner since Jerell Norton had five in 2007. He credited the success to defensive backs coach Sam Carter and defensive coordinator Barry Odom, whom he said put him in the right positions to make plays.

"I feel like it was great,” Brown said about his season. “There's always room for improvement just to work on technique and things like that, but I feel like it was great."

Known by his teammates as “Buster,” the former four-star recruit’s mentality on the football field is what sets him apart from other defensive backs, according to wide receiver Tyson Morris.

“I feel like what makes Buster so good is his ‘want to,’ his confidence,” Morris said. “He’s not scared. Once Buster’s by himself out there, it’s him versus the world. He truly believes that, and he goes all-out to make sure that he’s not the one who’s going to mess up.”

It also helps that he isn’t afraid to deliver a hit when needed.

“We've been saying Buster is a lockdown (corner),” defensive tackle Isaiah Nichols said. “He's a dog. He's physical too. Not a lot of corners are real physical. He likes to come down the hill and hit. He does it all. It's not a surprise to anybody in this facility or anybody on this team he's in the position he's in now."

A quiet guy by nature, Brown’s leadership skills have also evolved throughout the season and Pittman said he believes that will help him translate into the NFL.

His success this season has increased his confidence level and contributed to the leadership aspect of his game.

“He's a really good leader because he leads by example,” safety Simeon Blair said. “He didn't start the year off when I first got here being a vocal guy, but I feel like he's got real comfortable with his play. He's got crazy confidence that he can cover anybody, any time.”

Although he’s a fifth-year senior, Brown could technically return for another season in 2022 because of the pandemic-related eligibility relief granted by the NCAA last year.

He told reporters earlier this month that he was still deciding what to do and Pittman has said he’d take him back “in a heartbeat,” but signs are starting to point toward him leaving.

Carter tweeted the other day that he was one of the top defensive backs in the 2022 NFL Draft and he has accepted an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl on Feb. 3 in Las Vegas.

“Right now, I don’t know what he’s going to do,” Pittman said. “He hasn’t come and talked to me, but right now I would say he’s probably not going to come back. But I haven’t had that conversation with him yet.”

If that turns out to be the case, Brown’s final appearance in an Arkansas uniform will be in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1. Kickoff against Penn State is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT and the game will be televised on ESPN2.