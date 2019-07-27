Arkansas is waiting on one more in-state offeree to make a decision and that's Bryant High School standout linebacker Catrell Wallace.

Wallace was offered during the Razorbacks 2018 season and he's been to visit a couple times, but there are still a lot of other programs showing him interest that he hasn't gotten a chance to visit yet.

Wallace has 10 offers and says Miami is also showing a lot of interest lately. The 3-star has Ole Miss and Oklahoma State as two schools he wants to check out next.