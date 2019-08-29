Bryce Thompson has always been regarded as one of the better guards in the 2020 class but this summer he took things to another level. Sitting firmly as a five-star prospect, Thompson heard overtures from some of the nation’s best but his father, Rod Thompson, told Rivals.com that he has cut his school list to a final seven.

One of the top scorers in America, Thompson has become respected for his toughness, work ethic and ability to put points on the scoreboard. The Oklahoma native has been a coveted Big 12 target in recent years and has rewarded the regional powers by placing many on his final list. Thompson is now only considering Arkansas, Kansas, Michigan State, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and Texas, though Texas Tech remains on the periphery and could receive a visit before his decision.

Thompson was just on Oklahoma’s campus this past weekend and due to his close proximity to the Big 12 program, will not take an official visit to Norman, though he will make another unofficial visit to OU but a date has yet to be set. The same feeling is shared regarding Arkansas and Oklahoma State, though an unofficial visit date for OSU has already been set for the weekend of September 25.