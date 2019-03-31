FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ bullpen was a no show for Sunday’s rubber match against Ole Miss.

In the innings immediately after the Razorbacks tied the game and took the lead, the Rebels responded and eventually piled it on for a 10-5 win at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Most of the damage was self-inflicted. Arkansas put the leadoff man on base each of the final eight innings, including six via walks. That accounted for half of Ole Miss’ 12 free passes, something that clearly upset head coach Dave Van Horn.

“We didn’t give ourselves a chance to win the game,” Van Horn said. “We fought back in the game and flipped around the momentum, took the lead 5-4 and come out and walk the leadoff man on four pitches.

“You’ve got to make people earn it. I’d rather have them have 20 hits than 14 hits and take away 10 of those walks. I can live with that. It’s not throwing the ball over the plate that really made a difference in the game.”

It’s the first time Arkansas has lost a series at home since 2017 and that was also against Ole Miss. The Rebels have dominated the series lately, winning the last four series and seven of the last nine.

Cole Zabowski - who hit the game-tying home run Saturday - delivered the big hits for the Rebels again, as he broke a 2-2 tie with a two-run single in the fifth and a 5-5 tie with an RBI single in the sixth.

Both of those hits came against Arkansas’ bullpen, with Patrick Wicklander and Zebulon Vermillion giving them up. In between them, Kevin Kopps put the go-ahead runner on base, so he is credited with the loss - his second in as many days.

Freshman Elijah Trest actually threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing only one hit and one walk, but Van Horn seemed to be upset with Evan Taylor. Another freshman, he walked the only two batters he faced on nine total pitches.

“We’re going to make some adjustments, maybe on who travels,” Van Horn said. “If guys can’t throw it over the plate, we’ll give some other guys opportunities.”

Before the bullpen unravelled, the Razorbacks looked like they might have a chance against the Rebels. Dominic Fletcher got them on the board with an RBI single in the fourth and then they tied it up on a run-scoring double play by Matt Goodheart.

Ole Miss regained the lead, but Casey Martin tied it back up by sending a curveball over the left field bullpen for a two-run home run. He has now homered in all three of the Razorbacks’ rubber matches this season.

Arkansas took its only lead on an RBI double by Fletcher before the Rebels rattled off six unanswered runs.

“Take away some positives from the day (and) learn from the negatives,” Martin said. “That will take you a long way. You learn more from when you lose.”

With UALR coming to town Tuesday, the Razorbacks will have to regroup quickly. It will be their first regular-season baseball game against an in-state opponent in school history.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and the game will be streamed on SEC Network-plus, meaning it can be watched online on ESPN3.com or the WatchESPN app.

Scroggins Struggles

Arkansas’ command issues weren’t limited to its bullpen. Starter Cody Scroggins turned in his worst start of the season, walking a career-high five batters and striking out only two.

One of his biggest problems was missing way outside against left-handed hitters. He said it was something he recognized and is going to focus on in his bullpen sessions leading up to the Auburn series.

“I didn’t have my command at all today,” Scroggins said. “I had good stuff and good movement but I didn’t have command, to be honest. That was just about it.”

Throw in five hits and Scroggins put 10 Rebels on base in his four innings of work, but only two came around to score. He was aided by a Christian Franklin diving catch that save a run or two in the first and stranded runners in scoring position each inning.

“He still worked his way out of jams and he’s good at that,” Van Horn said. “I was proud of him for hanging in there and giving us four innings.”

With the heart of Ole Miss’ lineup set to face Scroggins a third time, Van Horn turned to his bullpen in the fifth. He had thrown 72 pitches.

“Really, he kind of did what we needed him to do, give us four or five innings,” Van Horn said. “If he would have had a little more command, I think he would have given us six, but the way it turned out, we had to go to the pen a little bit early.”

Tale of Two Wicks

The first pitcher Van Horn used was Wicklander. Despite trying to simulate a start by bringing him in to start the fifth, the freshman continued his trend of struggling out of the bullpen.

He faced just five batters and the only out he recorded was a hard line drive right at the shortstop. The other four were a double, single and two walks.

“We would have liked to bring him in a couple of times with some left-handed hitters coming up in the middle of an inning and we didn’t do it, to give him an opportunity to just start an inning, make it like he was starting,” Van Horn said. “He didn’t throw the ball over the plate, which I don’t get it. He’s usually pretty good at throwing the ball over the plate when he starts an inning.”

In six relief appearances, Wicklander now has an abysmal 12.71 ERA with nine walks and nine strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. As a starter, he has a 2.84 ERA with six walks and 28 strikeouts in 19 innings.

The most telling statistic is that only 55.8 percent of his pitches as a reliever are strikes, compared to 62.1 percent as a starter.

Kostyshock Out

One noticeable absence from Arkansas’ bullpen Sunday afternoon was junior Jacob Kostyshock.

He faced three batters and threw only 14 pitches in Friday’s win, but was not available either of the last two days because of an arm injury. Van Horn originally called it a strain, but immediately took back that diagnosis and said an MRI came back negative for a serious injury.

“He didn’t say anything until he came out after the game,” Van Horn said. “We’re just being cautious. He had an MRI. It’s clean. But he was unavailable yesterday and today and we could have used him today.”

Being without Kostyshock for an extended period of time would be a blow to the Razorbacks, as he has been one of their best relievers with a fastball in the upper-90s that makes him a great setup man for closer Matt Cronin.

In nine appearances this season, he is 1-1 with one save and a 1.96 ERA. He has given up only 13 hits and six walks in 18 1/3 innings, as opponents are hitting just .191 against him.

Other Tidbits

~The paid attendance for Sunday’s game was 8,433, with a “tickets scanned” number of 4,593.

~With the series victory, Ole Miss now leads its series with Arkansas 49-48 since 1982.

~For just the second time this season, Jacob Nesbit failed to reach base. He went 0 for 4 to end his on-base streak at 24 games.

BOX SCORE