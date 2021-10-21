Burks making case to be best WR in Arkansas history

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413@gmail.com.

FAYETTEVILLE — Early in his tenure as Arkansas’ head coach, Sam Pittman could tell Treylon Burks was a special athlete by the way he moved in offseason workouts.

He also knew the star receiver was “huge” - 6-foot-3, 225 pounds - for his position, but it wasn’t until last fall, when the Razorbacks finally hit the practice field after a lengthy delay because of the pandemic, that Pittman realized just how skilled Burks really is.

With one and a half seasons playing for Pittman and offensive coordinator Kendal Briles under his belt now, there’s no question Burks is one of the best wide receivers in the country.

“He can catch anything close to him,” Pittman said. “Great at the one-on-one ball. His running after the catch has improved. We just threw one out to him the other day. It was one-on-one, we didn't have a blocker or anything. He made the guy miss and got about a 12-yard gain.”

Coming into the year with a lot of preseason hype, landing on numerous watch lists and in several first-round mock drafts, Burks actually started the season with one of the worst games of his career.

Although he still caught five passes for 42 yards in the opener, numbers well below what has come to be expected of him, Burks also had a couple of uncharacteristic drops. Afterward, Pittman admitted his star receiver was probably rusty from missing about two weeks of practice with a lower leg injury.

“In his standards, he probably started off slow,” Pittman said. “Against Rice, he wasn't able to practice and proved a pretty good point. For me, it helped the team, actually. If you're not able to practice, you're probably not going to play very well.”

Burks followed that up by catching five passes for 37 yards, all in the first half, the next week against Texas. This time, Pittman said his stats were kept in check because the offense was having so much success running the ball, averaging 7.1 yards per carry.

Since then, though, Burks has been everything he was expected to be. He has four 100-yard performances in the last five games. Even with the outlier being a 3-catch, 10-yard outing against Georgia’s historic defense, he has 549 yards and five touchdowns on 28 receptions over that span.

With five games remaining in the regular season, Burks leads the SEC, ranks fifth among Power Five receivers and 14th in all of the FBS with 628 receiving yards.

“The guy’s an absolute animal,” teammate Hayden Henry said. “He’s a beast. When the ball’s in the air and I see he’s the intended receiver, I get really excited because I know something special’s about to happen.”

Those yards aren’t coming on easy plays, either. Burks has made several highlight-reel catches over the last two seasons. The Razorbacks actually went to him on back-to-back throws down the sideline against Ole Miss and he came down with both of them.

"It's also great to see him make those catches on other people besides us,” safety Simeon Blair said with a smile. “That's something very good to see."

Despite being a highly regarded pro prospect, Burks has made an impression on his younger teammates - like redshirt freshman running back Dominique Johnson - with how he approaches practice every day.

“Obviously he makes plays on the field, but even off the field he's a great dude, fun to be around,” Johnson said. “To see the work he puts in every day at practice, the way he handles practice, the mentality that he has going o the field (and) just knowing he needs to dominate everybody and then going out there and dominating everybody, it's incredible to watch."

Pittman also described Burks as a “wonderful kid” and “very down-to-earth guy.” It is well documented that the Warren native is a country boy who enjoys hunting and fishing, which likely contributed to him being “only” a 5.9 four-star recruit and the No. 146 overall prospect in the 2019 Rivals250.

When it’s time to work, though, he takes things seriously and the results have shown on the field.

“The guy’s just an incredible hard worker, extremely humble, keeps his head down, keeps his nose to the grindstone,” Hayden Henry said. “You see it come to fruition on Saturdays when he makes plays like he does. That doesn’t just happen because of his ability. The guy likes to work and show up and he earns everything that he gets.”

Sitting at 628 yards through seven games, Burks is on pace to become just the fourth 1,000-yard receiver in UA history, joining Cobi Hamilton, Jarius Wright and Anthony Lucas. If the Razorbacks make a bowl game, he’d need to average 118 yards the rest of the season to break Hamilton’s single-season school record of 1,335 yards set in 2012.

That would also put Burks at fourth on the career receiving yards list at Arkansas and well within striking distance of Wright’s record of 2,934 if he came back to school for his senior season.

“What he’s been able to do this season, stacked on top of what he did last season, he’s just been an incredible player here at Arkansas,” Hudson Henry said. “I think he’ll go down as one of the best players to ever play here.”

The likelihood of Burks breaking that record and becoming just the seventh 3,000-yard receiver in SEC history, though, is pretty low.

More and more mock drafts are including him in the first round, with Pro Football Focus’ latest projection having him going 10th overall. The Razorbacks haven’t had a wide receiver taken inside the top 20 picks since Lance Alworth in 1962 and Burks is primed to end that drought.

Whether it’s in Fayetteville or with one of 32 NFL franchises, Pittman is confident Burks is still just scratching the surface of his potential.

“He gets better every year,” Pittman said. “Last year he was a good player. This year he's a better player. Depending on what he decides to do next year, but he'll be a better player whether it's for us or somebody else."