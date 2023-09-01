The Arkansas Razorbacks will take the field for the 2023 college football season in 1 day when Western Carolina visits War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Saturday, September 2 for a 12 p.m. CT kickoff. Here at HawgBeat, we will count down the days until head coach Sam Pittman and his team run through the “A” for the first time. With 1 day remaining, we will take a look at a current player, former player, some interesting scores, highlights and other miscellaneous things in Razorback history tied to the number 1.

Current Player #1 KJ Jefferson

Jefferson followed up his stellar 2021 season — one in which he threw for 3,340 total yards and 27 touchdowns — with an excellent 2022 campaign. The Sardis, Mississippi, native totaled 2,636 yards through the air and 24 passing touchdowns as a redshirt junior in 2022. He added 640 yards on the ground with nine rushing touchdowns as well. The Razorback gunslinger is set to have a career-defining 2023 season, one in which he could establish himself as a top passer in the SEC and move his way up NFL draft boards.

Former Player: #1 Anthony Leon

A junior college transfer from the College of the Sequoias in California, Leon joined the Razorbacks for the 2009 season. In his first year in Fayetteville, the defensive back totaled 20 tackles and one tackle for loss. He made the move to linebacker in 2010 and exploded in production. As a senior, he recorded 65 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in his final collegiate season. According to his Linkedin, Leon is currently a Fitness Specialist at Personal Trainer in Atlanta, Georgia.

1 national championship - 1964

The Arkansas football program's lone national championship came in 1964 when head coach Frank Broyles led the Razorbacks to an 11-0 overall record. That season, the Hogs defeated No. 1 Texas and No. 6 Nebraska in the only two ranked matchups of the season. The Razorbacks outscored all opponents 231-64 during the year. Although Alabama earned national champion honors from the AP and UPI prior to bowl season concluding, the Football Writers Association of America waited until after bowl season to crown Arkansas as the winner.

No. 1 all-time winningest head coach - Frank Broyles