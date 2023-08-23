The Arkansas Razorbacks will take the field for the 2023 college football season in 10 days when Western Carolina visits War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Saturday, September 2 for a 3 p.m. CT kickoff. Here at HawgBeat, we will count down the days until head coach Sam Pittman and his team run through the “A” for the first time. With 10 days remaining, we will take a look at a current player, former player, some interesting scores, highlights and other miscellaneous things in Razorback history tied to the number 10.

Highlights:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xMCBkYXlzIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby95Vk9xNFk2V3lG Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20veVZPcTRZNld5RjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBX YXJNYWNoaW5lMjAxMyAoQFdhck1hY2hpbmUyMDEzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1dhck1hY2hpbmUyMDEzL3N0YXR1cy8xNjk0MzIw MjgyNDU3MDQ3NTM1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAyMywg MjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Current Player #10 Anthony Booker Jr.

Arkansas is no longer wondering where the SEC size is on their defensive line, thanks to Booker. The 6-foot-4, 351-pound nicknamed "Tank" represents his name well in the trenches. A transfer from Maryland, Booker totaled 47 tackles from 2019-22. His best season with the Terrapins was his last, as he recorded 27 tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks. Booker is the anchor holding down a stout Razorback defensive line that should be the best Sam Pittman has had in Fayetteville.

Former Player: #10 Brandon Allen

Allen's first three seasons on campus were solid, overall. In that time, he completed 339 passes for 4,023 yards and 34 touchdowns. It wasn't until 2015 that Allen unleashed as a prototypical gunslinger. In 2015, he threw for 3,440 yards on 244 completions with 30 touchdowns. 13 of those came against Ole Miss and Mississippi State, with six and seven respectively. Drafted in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Allen is now a member of the San Francisco 49ers. In 15 total professional games, Allen has completed 149 passes for 1,611 yards and 10 touchdowns.

1978: Arkansas 10 - UCLA 10

Arkansas doesn't play very many teams on the West Coast, but it battled the UCLA Bruins in the 1978 Fiesta Bowl. The first-ever matchup between the two programs resulted in a tie. Yes, a tie. Prior to an adopted rule in 1996, if both teams were knotted up at the end of regulation, the game would just...end. That was the case for the Lou Holtz-led Razorbacks, who played outstanding defense during the game. Arkansas defensive tackle Jimmy Walker even earned Defensive Player of the Game for his efforts in the match. Arkansas finished the 1978 season 9-2-1 overall with losses to No. 8 Texas and No. 11 Houston.

Drew Morgan's 10 touchdown receptions in 2015