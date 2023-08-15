The Arkansas Razorbacks will take the field for the 2023 college football season in 18 days when Western Carolina visits War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Saturday, September 2 for a 3 p.m. CT kickoff. Here at HawgBeat, we will count down the days until head coach Sam Pittman and his team run through the “A” for the first time. With 18 days remaining, we will take a look at a current player, former player, some interesting scores, highlights and other miscellaneous things in Razorback history tied to the number 18.

Highlights:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xOCBkYXlzIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9ZNFIyZDJ0UzdC Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vWTRSMmQydFM3QjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBX YXJNYWNoaW5lMjAxMyAoQFdhck1hY2hpbmUyMDEzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1dhck1hY2hpbmUyMDEzL3N0YXR1cy8xNjkxNDI3 MTY0MjMzNTU1OTY4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAxNSwg MjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Current Player: #18 Chris Rhodes

Rhodes transferred to Arkansas as a walk-on from Butler Community College, where he registered eight tackles, one tackle for loss and one interception in four games. Before that, he redshirted as a freshman at South Dakota State. The 6-foot-0 Missouri native switched to the wide receiver position when he made it to Fayetteville and he can be a solid depth piece and contributor on special teams.

Former Player: #18 David Barrett

A Waterloo, Iowa, native, Barrett played as a defensive back from 1997-99 for the Razorbacks. In that time, he totaled 176 tackles, seven interceptions, three forced fumbles and five sacks. The 5-foot-10 cornerback was drafted in the fourth round of the 2000 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals, where he spent his first four seasons. Barrett finished his NFL career as a member of the New York Jets. In nine seasons in the NFL, Barrett recorded 479 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 18 interceptions.

1985: Arkansas 18 - Arizona State 17

The 1985 Holiday Bowl featured a matchup between the 9-2 Razorbacks and 8-3 Sun Devils. Arkansas running back Bobby Joe Edmonds was named offensive MVP after a stellar performance that included a fourth-quarter 17-yard rushing touchdown to take the lead, 15-14. With 28 seconds to go, Arizona State kicker Kent Bostrom knocked in a field go to take back the lead, 17-15. Needing a miracle, Arkansas signal-caller Ron Calcagni rifled a pass from the Razorbacks' 41-yard-line to the Sun Devils' 41-yard-line. A couple of plays later, Arkansas kicker Kendall Trainor kicked a game-winning 37-yard field goal with 23 seconds left to give the Razorbacks an 18-17 win.

Trey Flowers' 18 career sacks