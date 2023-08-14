The Arkansas Razorbacks will take the field for the 2023 college football season in 19 days when Western Carolina visits War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Saturday, September 2 for a 3 p.m. CT kickoff. Here at HawgBeat, we will count down the days until head coach Sam Pittman and his team run through the “A” for the first time. With 19 days remaining, we will take a look at a current player, former player, some interesting scores, highlights and other miscellaneous things in Razorback history tied to the number 19.

Highlights:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xOSBkYXlzIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9DNzNjWDRYWkVO Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vQzczY1g0WFpFTjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBX YXJNYWNoaW5lMjAxMyAoQFdhck1hY2hpbmUyMDEzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1dhck1hY2hpbmUyMDEzL3N0YXR1cy8xNjkxMDg1 NTQyMDYwOTQ5NTA0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAxNCwg MjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xOSBkYXlzIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9waWFwZTRPZzZi Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vcGlhcGU0T2c2YjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBK b2huIE5hYm9ycyAoQEJ1enpKb2huTmFib3JzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0J1enpKb2huTmFib3JzL3N0YXR1cy8xNjkxMDgzODA3 OTYzNjM1NzEyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAxNCwgMjAy MzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Current Player: #19 Dallas Young

A native of Gardendale, Alabama, Young was a three-star defensive back prospect out of high school. He recorded 70 tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks during his senior season. The 6-foot-0 freshman chose Arkansas over Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee and others.

Former Player: #19 Javontee Herndon

From 2010-13, the Arkansas wide receiver caught 62 passes for 910 yards and seven touchdowns. Herndon's best season was his last, as he caught 31 passes for 437 yards and four touchdowns. The 6-foot-1 receiver was signed by the San Diego Chargers after going undrafted in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was signed by the Dallas Cowboys on July 28, 2017 before being waived that August. Herndon's most recent stop was with the Memphis Express of the Alliance of American Football in 2019. According to his Linkedin, Herndon is now a Team Manager at TD Ameritrade.

1989: Arkansas 19 - Baylor 10

The Ken Hatfield-led Razorbacks were 7-1 overall and No. 10 in the country when they faced the Bears in 1989. Senior running back James Rouse led the Hogs with 133 rushing yards and a touchdown while freshman kicker Todd Wright added four field goals of his own. Arkansas' defense was especially stout in the second half, holding Baylor to just seven minutes of offense. Following this matchup, Arkansas won its next two games before dropping the Cotton Bowl to Tennessee in the season finale.

Keon Hatcher's 19 career touchdowns