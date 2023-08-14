By the Numbers: 19 days until Arkansas football
The Arkansas Razorbacks will take the field for the 2023 college football season in 19 days when Western Carolina visits War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Saturday, September 2 for a 3 p.m. CT kickoff.
Here at HawgBeat, we will count down the days until head coach Sam Pittman and his team run through the “A” for the first time.
With 19 days remaining, we will take a look at a current player, former player, some interesting scores, highlights and other miscellaneous things in Razorback history tied to the number 19.
Highlights:
Current Player: #19 Dallas Young
A native of Gardendale, Alabama, Young was a three-star defensive back prospect out of high school.
He recorded 70 tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks during his senior season. The 6-foot-0 freshman chose Arkansas over Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee and others.
Former Player: #19 Javontee Herndon
From 2010-13, the Arkansas wide receiver caught 62 passes for 910 yards and seven touchdowns. Herndon's best season was his last, as he caught 31 passes for 437 yards and four touchdowns.
The 6-foot-1 receiver was signed by the San Diego Chargers after going undrafted in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was signed by the Dallas Cowboys on July 28, 2017 before being waived that August.
Herndon's most recent stop was with the Memphis Express of the Alliance of American Football in 2019. According to his Linkedin, Herndon is now a Team Manager at TD Ameritrade.
1989: Arkansas 19 - Baylor 10
The Ken Hatfield-led Razorbacks were 7-1 overall and No. 10 in the country when they faced the Bears in 1989.
Senior running back James Rouse led the Hogs with 133 rushing yards and a touchdown while freshman kicker Todd Wright added four field goals of his own. Arkansas' defense was especially stout in the second half, holding Baylor to just seven minutes of offense.
Following this matchup, Arkansas won its next two games before dropping the Cotton Bowl to Tennessee in the season finale.
Keon Hatcher's 19 career touchdowns
Hatcher is not talked about enough as one of Arkansas' most reliable receiving threats in recent history. From 2012-16, he totaled 1,866 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns while averaging 14.4 yards per catch. The touchdown mark is the fourth best for a Razorback wide receiver in a career.
His best season came in 2016, when he caught 44 passes for 743 yards and eight touchdowns. Hatcher finished his final season with the Razorbacks strong, totaling 211 yards and a touchdown in his final two games against Missouri and Virginia Tech.