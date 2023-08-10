The Arkansas Razorbacks will take the field for the 2023 college football season in 23 days when Western Carolina visits War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Saturday, September 2 for a 3 p.m. CT kickoff. Here at HawgBeat, we will count down the days until head coach Sam Pittman and his team run through the “A” for the first time. With 23 days remaining, we will take a look at a current player, former player, some interesting scores, highlights and other miscellaneous things in Razorback history tied to the number 23.

Highlights:

Current Player: #23 Isaiah Augustave

A three-star prospect out of Naples, Florida, Augustave rushed 110 times for 1,061 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior in high school. The 6-foot-2, 208-pound running back chose Arkansas over programs like Boston College, Florida State, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Missouri, Tennessee, Utah and others. As part of a loaded running back room in Fayetteville, Augustave will have to use his rare combination of size and speed to move up the depth chart during his freshman season. Even if he doesn't, expect Augustave to be a major part of the Razorbacks' offense for years to come.

Former Player: #23 Dre Greenlaw

A multi-year starter for Arkansas, Greenlaw totaled 321 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, four sacks, three interceptions and four forced fumbles from 2015-18. The Fayetteville native earned SEC All-Freshman, First Team All-Freshman, SEC Defensive Freshman of the Year and Freshman All-American honors in 2015. Following his collegiate career, Greenlaw was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. In 47 games, he has recorded 326 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, two sacks and three interceptions.

2001: Georgia 34 - Arkansas 23

Head coach Houston Nutt led his 1-2 overall Razorbacks into Sanford Stadium during the 2001 season. Coming off back-to-back losses to Tennessee and Alabama, the Razorbacks were looking to get back on track against the Bulldogs. After the teams were tied at 10-10 after the first quarter, Georgia took a 20-13 lead at halftime. Both teams traded scores in the third and the Razorbacks had one more quarter to come back and win the game. After bringing it within four points following a Brennan O'Donohoe 31-yard field goal, the Bulldogs iced the game with a David Greene passing touchdown to Randy McMichael. Arkansas lost its third straight game, 34-23. The Razorbacks finished the 2001 season on a 6-2 run to finish 7-5 overall.

Anthony Lucas' 23 career touchdown receptions