The Arkansas Razorbacks will take the field for the 2023 college football season in 3 days when Western Carolina visits War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Saturday, September 2 for a 3 p.m. CT kickoff. Here at HawgBeat, we will count down the days until head coach Sam Pittman and his team run through the “A” for the first time. With 3 days remaining, we will take a look at a current player, former player, some interesting scores, highlights and other miscellaneous things in Razorback history tied to the number 3.

Current Player #3 Antonio Grier

A transfer from South Florida, Grier played at the linebacker position for the Bulls during his five-year stay in Tampa. From 2018-22, Grier totaled 234 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and two interceptions. While a quad injury kept him from cracking the Week 1 depth chart ahead of the Razorbacks' season opener on Saturday, Grier is expected to play a considerable amount during the 2023 campaign.

Former Player: #3 Joe Adams

A native of Little Rock, Adams excelled at the wide receiver position for the Razorbacks for four seasons. In that time, he caught 164 passes for 2,410 yards and 17 touchdowns while averaging 14.7 yards per catch. Not just an offensive threat, Adams was a weapon on special teams as well. The punt returner recorded 570 return yards on 36 returns with five touchdowns. Following his collegiate career, Adams was drafted in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers. In nine professional games, he played primarily on special teams and returned 11 punts for 127 yards.

1959: Arkansas 3 - TCU 0

The 1959 football season was a successful one for Frank Broyles, who was in his second year as head coach for the Razorbacks. Arkansas ended the year with a 9-2 record with a 5-1 record in the Southwest Conference. One of those victories came against TCU in Week 3. After starting the season with wins against Tulsa and Oklahoma State, the Razorbacks hosted the Horned Frogs in Fayetteville on Oct. 3. There isn't much to be said about a game that ends in a 3-0 final score other than that both defenses played very well. That same Arkansas defense finished the year allowing just 9.2 PPG, which ranked 15th in the country.

Drew Morgan's three touchdown catches against Ole Miss